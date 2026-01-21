Liverpool to make €100m bid for world’s most in-demand winger as Reds get last laugh over Guehi

Liverpool are ‘preparing a concrete €100m bid’ to sign RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, while the Reds have had the last laugh over Marc Guehi and Jurgen Klopp has spoken about returning to management with Real Madrid.

Diomande, 19, is fast emerging as a genuine transfer target for many a giant side, though according to a report, it’s Anfield where his future could lay…

Yan Diomande

RB Leipzig paid just €20m when signing the right-footed winger from Spanish side Leganes last summer. He’s returned figures of seven goals and four assists in just 1,161 minutes of action this term, meaning he’s providing a goal contribution roughly once every 100 minutes.

Those are extraordinary numbers for a teenager and numerous high profile sides have taken note. Tottenham have already failed with an audacious move this month, while Manchester United have been confirmed as a keen admirer by Fabrizio Romano.

However, Diomande’s dream – according to the player himself – is to sign and play for Liverpool.

And according to the latest from CaughtOffside, Liverpool could make that dream a reality in the summer when bidding €100m / £87m.

Diomande’s deal in Leipzig does not contain a release clause and per the report, they’ve informed interested parties the bidding must begin at €100m.

The Reds don’t intend to mess around and plan to thunder in at that exact price point, per the report.

Aside from Spurs and Man Utd, CaughtOffside noted Chelsea, Arsenal, PSG and Bayern Munich are all hovering too. But for now at least, Liverpool are at the front of the queue and intend to act on their interest…

READ MORE: Liverpool to launch spectacular £87m ‘bid’ for attacking ‘sensation’ Man Utd want

Marc Guehi

Many a Liverpool fan are dismayed at their club missing out on Marc Guehi, but if the eye-watering numbers in the deal are anything to go by, the Reds have had the last laugh and made the right call when steering clear.

Liverpool had everything agreed and in place to land Guehi last summer, only to see the move fall through on deadline day after Crystal Palace failed to sign an adequate replacement in time.

Liverpool intended to snap Guehi up at the second time of asking when he would have become a free agent next summer. Man City had other ideas.

Of Guehi’s many suitors, City were the only ones willing to bid for the defender this month. The £20m transfer fee doing the rounds in the media certainly suggested Pep Guardiola’s side had pulled off a masterful move.

However, The Athletic’s James Pearce has revealed the shocking true cost of City’s swoop, with the final number set to hit around £125m.

The £20m transfer fee only tells one part of the story, with add-ons eventually taking that number up to £30m.

Regarding salary, Guehi will pocket £300,000-a-week throughout his five-and-a-half year deal. In total, Guehi’s salary will cost Man City £85.8m

Furthermore, City are understood to have committed to an unusually high agent’s commission to ensure a deal was made.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool announce defender’s exit after injury hell mercifully over

Had Guehi joined Liverpool, he would have slotted in as their third highest paid player behind only Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who are two of Liverpool and the Premier League’s all-time greats. Guehi would have earned more than Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak who it can be argued are truly world class players.

Once Van Dijk and Salah depart, Guehi would have become Liverpool’s top earner, and it doesn’t take a genius to work out many of Liverpool’s other high profile players would have tasked their agents with getting parity with Guehi in the wages department.

Pearce also noted Liverpool giving Guehi £300,000-a-week would have played havoc with their attempts to iron out a series of upcoming and crucial new contracts. Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch are both the subject of discussions about new deals right now.

In the end, Liverpool perhaps wisely deemed the extraordinary cost of signing Guehi would be detrimental to the club’s long-term financial health.

That is a problem Man City must now wrestle with over the coming years, and Guehi’s colossal wages will no doubt be used against them when the club negotiate contract extensions and with potential future signings.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Jurgen Klopp

Finally, two recent interviews given by Jurgen Klopp strongly suggest he WON’T be returning to management at Real Madrid despite rampant speculation.

The Liverpool icon told AFP: “I don’t want to be somewhere else. I don’t get up and excited if Real Madrid are showing interest if they would be, but it’s the media.

“Do I want to coach again? At the moment, I would say no, but I cannot say never, never, never.

“I don’t expect to change my mind, but I don’t know.”

The 58-year-old added: “We’re building a house right now, and my missus wanted to have a really big trophy room.

“There was another small room, and I said, ‘This is enough because we know how many trophies we have, we will not add any’.

“It might sound arrogant, but I know I can coach a football team, but I don’t need to do it until my last day.”

In comments recently carried by The Athletic, Klopp does not sound like a man eager to return to management.

“I know I can coach a football team, but that doesn’t mean I have to do it until my last day,” said the German.

“I wanted to do something different. Red Bull gave me an opportunity to find a role which we have been defining together, step by step. I’m in a place as a person where I’m completely at peace with where I am.

“I don’t want to be somewhere else. I’ve got to know a lot of people whom I didn’t know before. I’ve been to a lot of business meetings and learned words that I never knew before.

“It’s been a good time. One year in, five years of experience gained.”