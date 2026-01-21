Speculation that Jurgen Klopp could become the next Real Madrid manager is gathering pace

Carlo Ancelotti’s first return to the Bernabeu since leaving almost eight months ago on Tuesday evening has sparked fresh claims he could be set for a third stint as Real Madrid manager, while historical quotes from the Brazil coach offers further hope to president Florentino Perez as he seeks a successor to Xabi Alonso.

Alonso was announced as Ancelotti’s successor soon after the legendary Italian’s departure at the end of last season; the 66-year-old walking away after winning 11 major honours during his second stint in charge.

However, despite a solid 70.59% win percentage record, Alonso’s spell as manager was fraught with tension and his inability to tame the big-name stars at Real Madrid ultimately saw him removed from the job after just eight months in charge.

Since replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa on a caretaker basis, who had been coaching Real Madrid Castilla, he claimed his second win as interim boss on Tuesday night as they destroyed Monaco 6-1 at the Bernabeu.

The win was made all the more notable by Ancelotti’s presence in the crowd, his first return to the Bernabeu since his exit last May, and with Marca noting how the Italian ‘brought the Bernabeu to its feet after singing the Real Madrid anthem’.

Now speculation that Ancelotti could be enticed back to the Spanish capital on a permanent basis for a third stint at the helm has started to gather pace in the Spanish media, though any appointment would have to wait until the Italian’s commitment to Brazil and the 2026 World Cup is concluded.

Now, according to The Touchline, Ancelotti has presented himself back into the mix for the Los Blancos job, and having admitted in the Brazilian media last year: “After Brazil, the only club I will accept to coach again is Real Madrid.”

Jurgen Klopp reaffirms Real Madrid stance

Ancelotti’s name has been thrust back into the reckoning at the same time as the previous favourite, Jurgen Klopp, appeared to reaffirm his stance that he won’t be returning to management.

Responding to questions that he could make a managerial return with Real Madrid, the Liverpool icon told AFP: “I don’t want to be somewhere else. I don’t get up and excited if Real Madrid are showing interest if they would be, but it’s the media.

“Do I want to coach again? At the moment, I would say no, but I cannot say never, never, never.

“I don’t expect to change my mind, but I don’t know.”

The 58-year-old added: “We’re building a house right now, and my missus wanted to have a really big trophy room.

“There was another small room, and I said, ‘This is enough because we know how many trophies we have, we will not add any’.

“It might sound arrogant, but I know I can coach a football team, but I don’t need to do it until my last day.”

In comments recently carried by The Athletic, Klopp does not sound like a man eager to return to management.

“I know I can coach a football team, but that doesn’t mean I have to do it until my last day,” said the German.

“I wanted to do something different. Red Bull gave me an opportunity to find a role which we have been defining together, step by step. I’m in a place as a person where I’m completely at peace with where I am.

“I don’t want to be somewhere else. I’ve got to know a lot of people whom I didn’t know before. I’ve been to a lot of business meetings and learned words that I never knew before.

“It’s been a good time. One year in, five years of experience gained.”

