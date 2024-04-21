Liverpool frontrunners to sign big-name Mo Salah replacement amid helpful contract concern

Federico Chiesa could move to Liverpool in the summer

Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to sign Federico Chiesa, with the Juventus winger in line to replace Mo Salah at Anfield.

Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia last summer, and the speculation culminated in a huge £150million offer from Al-Ittihad. The bid was swiftly rejected by Liverpool, who felt they still needed the devastating goalscorer in their ranks.

Salah quickly dusted himself down after all the exit rumours and has managed 24 goals and 13 assists in 38 appearances this term.

It has not been Salah’s best season in front of goal, but he remains Liverpool’s top scorer.

Returning Liverpool chief Michael Edwards faces a huge decision this summer though, as Salah will enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Should Saudi chiefs return with a proposal worth £100m or more, then Edwards could opt to sell the Egyptian in order to help the new manger improve several areas of the squad.

According to Italian source Tuttosport, Liverpool are firmly looking at Chiesa as a successor for Salah.

Chiesa is currently holding talks with Juve over extending his contract, with his current terms due to expire in summer 2025.

Federico Chiesa on Liverpool shortlist

But the two parties have yet to strike a salary agreement. Should the Italy ace decide he wants to try a new challenge elsewhere, then Liverpool will likely be the first club to submit a bid.

Chiesa also knows that Liverpool will be able to increase his wage, which currently stands at around £150,000 a week.

The report adds that several other clubs could enter the race for Chiesa, should he declare that he will not be renewing his contract. Indeed, Manchester United and Newcastle United have also been linked with the 26-year-old.

However, Liverpool are the best-placed club to complete a deal at this moment in time.

There is no mention of how much Liverpool will have to pay for Chiesa, though his contract situation means the Reds will not have to break the bank.

Chiesa has previously been valued as high as €70m, but transfermarkt claim he is currently worth €40m (£34.5m).

