Liverpool and Manchester United are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven, with the Dutch international open to LEAVING the North London club this summer.

The 24-year-old centre-back, who joined Spurs from Wolfsburg in 2023, has attracted significant interest amid Tottenham’s turbulent campaign.

Sources indicate that van de Ven is seriously weighing up his options, particularly as contract talks with the club remain on hold until the end of the season, as my colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed yesterday.

Spurs are prioritising survival in what has become a genuine relegation battle, leaving the defender’s long-term future uncertain despite his deal running until 2029.

Liverpool have a longstanding admiration for Van de Ven, having tracked him closely during his time in Germany before he moved to Tottenham.

Although they stepped back from that pursuit previously, the Reds are actively seeking defensive reinforcements this summer and view him as high on their list of targets.

His pace, composure on the ball, and ability to play out from the back align well with the club’s defensive requirements. The fact he is also a left sided defender make him a very attractive target, but the Reds face serious competition, so must move decisively to win the race.

Man Utd, Real Madrid in the mix for Tottenham star

As mentioned, United have also entered the fray for Van de Ven, emerging as a realistic option should they secure Champions League qualification.

Van de Ven is eager to feature regularly in Europe’s elite competition, and a top-four finish would significantly boost United’s appeal.

The Red Devils have shown keen interest, and if Tottenham were to suffer relegation, United would become an even more serious contender for the Netherlands international’s signature.

Real Madrid represent perhaps the most ambitious destination. The Spanish giants have harboured long-term interest in Van de Ven, with many believing he could one day don the white of Madrid.

While a move this summer might arrive too soon for the Bernabeu hierarchy – given their defensive priorities and the player’s development, sources caution against ruling them out entirely. Madrid are keeping a close eye on developments, especially with Van de Ven’s contract situation unresolved.

Tottenham value their prized defender highly, with sources suggesting a potential £100million asking price amid interest from multiple elite clubs.

As the summer window approaches, Van de Ven’s next move could prove one of the transfer market’s major sagas, with his blend of youth, athleticism, and potential making him the one of the most exciting players on the market.

