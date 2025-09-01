Why a Liverpool transfer has crumbled despite a willingness from ALL parties to seal a deal has been revealed, and one report states there’s zero chance it’s revived.

Liverpool are in the midst of the perfect ending to the summer window after striking agreements to sign Marc Guehi and Alexander Isak.

The pair are costing a combined £160m (£125m for Isak, £35m for Guehi), while Crystal Palace will also retain a 10 percent sell-on clause if Guehi leaves the Reds.

Guehi has been granted permission to undergo a medical ahead of signing a five-year contract. Per Sky Germany, Isak has passed his medical and will sign a six-year deal.

A consequence of Isak’s arrival is Harvey Elliott is moving to Aston Villa. A one-year loan that contains an obligation to buy worth £35m has been sealed.

Elsewhere, Guehi’s arrival freed up Joe Gomez to depart, with AC Milan tabling a £13m bid.

Gomez was on board with the move that would come with a greater guarantee of game-time. Liverpool were willing to sell, though a departure for the Reds’ longest serving player has now collapsed.

Sky Sports reported late on Monday afternoon: ‘Joe Gomez will be staying at Liverpool this summer – even if Marc Guehi completes his move to Anfield.

‘AC Milan came in with an offer to sign the centre back, but both sides accepted that there would not be enough time to complete a medical and do the deal once Guehi’s future was decided.

‘A number of other enquiries were rejected by Liverpool, who did not want to let him leave on loan.’

The report then rubberstamped the fact Gomez is staying put by declaring: ‘Gomez to stay at Liverpool – no matter what.’

A separate update from Gianluca Di Marzio confirmed it’s the lack of time for Milan to conduct a satisfactory medical that has torpedoed the move.

The Serie A deadline closes at the same 7pm UK time as the English window.

As such, Gomez will now remain a Liverpool player and if displacing Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate wasn’t hard enough, he must now contend with Giovanni Leoni and Marc Guehi too.

