Liverpool launch spectacular move for Mac Allister UPGRADE as sublime swap deal accelerates

Liverpool have reportedly launched a spectacular move to sign a Real Madrid star described as an ‘upgrade’ on Alexis Mac Allister, while the Reds could also be closing in on a stunning player-plus-cash deal for an elite Serie A forward.

Arne Slot’s men have had issues throughout their Premier League title-winning side this season, as they currently sit way off the pace set by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

And, despite spending record sums on multiple signings over the summer, Richard Hughes and co. are in the market for signings who make a difference to Liverpool‘s first team going forward.

Liverpool bid for versatile Real Madrid star

With the January window officially opening on Thursday, a rather fanciful report from Spain claims that Liverpool have launched another move to sign long-term target Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid.

The Reds have been tracking the 23-year-old midfielder for a number of years, and Spanish outlet Fichajes, who are not always the most reliable, now claims that a £60million (€69m / $81m) offer has been submitted for the Frenchman.

Camavinga’s qualities as a box-to-box midfielder are clear to the eye, but his ability to also cover the left-back spot makes him an even more attractive option.

Milos Kerkez has had his struggles in his first campaign on Merseyside, while Andy Robertson is in the twilight of his career, but it’s in midfield where Camavinga is more of an asset.

His ability to play multiple roles centrally, either in the No.6 position or as a No.8, would be hugely beneficial to Liverpool, especially on the defensive side when it comes to providing more protection to what’s been an incredibly nervy Reds backline so far this season.

Indeed, GiveMeSport suggests that Camavinga would be an ‘upgrade’ over Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in that deeper-lying role.

However, there’s a big problem with Liverpool’s offer, as it’s almost certainly nowhere near enough for Real president Florentino Perez to agree to an exit for a player who is still under contract until 2029.

Indeed, unless the Reds significantly raise that reported bid, then Real’s stance over Camavina will not budge.

Stunning Liverpool swap mooted

Liverpool could indulge in a potentially stunning player-plus-cash swap deal involving top Juventus talent Kenan Yildiz, according to fresh reports on Tuesday.

The Turkey international has established himself as one of the most exciting forwards in Italian football and can play either as a left winger or in the No.10 position, where he is arguably at his best.

Yildiz has notched six goals and six assists in 22 appearances for Juve this term and wants an improved contract to reflect his new-found status at the club, where he currently earns a reported £49,000 a week, which is far less than a large number of his teammates in Turin.

However, Juve have so far refused to meet his salary demands, which has seen numerous Premier League giants enter the frame, with the Reds already said to be ‘making phone calls’ to keep tabs on the player’s ongoing contract situation.

Italian outlet Tuttosport also claims that Anfield sporting director has repeatedly sent scouts to watch Yildiz this season as talk of a move ramps up, although there is the possibility of a Liverpool star making a move in the opposite direction.

Gazzetta dello Sport and the Liverpool Echo both state that Juve hope to re-sign Federico Chiesa as part of any deal that would Yildiz move to Merseyside.

The Bianconeri are reportedly plotting an initial loan offer for Chiesa that would test his ambitions to make Italy’s 2026 World Cup squad.

As things stand, Juve have not yet made official contact with the Reds over Chiesa, while any deal for Yildiz could cost anywhere between €90-101m (£79-88m).

It’s one to watch, although a January deal could be tough to pull off.

