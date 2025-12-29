Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal are said to have been ‘making calls’ regarding a move for an incredible Serie A attacking talent ahead of the January window, while it’s also been reported that FSG are ready to break the world record fee for a defender with a stunning raid for an Italy international.

After a difficult first half of the season for the reigning Premier League champions, Arne Slot’s men have at least found a little momentum in recent weeks, recording four successive wins in all competitions.

And, with the winter window just around the corner, Liverpool are expected to be active to try and bolster areas of Slot’s squad that have looked vulnerable, with the defence a particular priority.

However, if an opportunity presents itself to land a top forward talent as well, Richard Hughes and co. are expected to pull the trigger too.

Liverpool in the mix to sign ‘100% superstar’

A top attacking talent the Reds are very keen on is Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, with Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), claiming that both clubs have ‘made phone calls’ regarding a move for the 20-year-old attacking midfielder.

The Turkey international would cost around £88million (€101m / $119m), with the report suggesting that Juve have been left panicking over the contact from England and are pressing “full speed” ahead to try and tie Yildiz down to a new contract in Turin.

Yildiz, who is at his best in the No.10 role but, like Florian Wirtz, can play on either wing, has scored 13 times and provided eight assists for club and country this season.

Respected scout Ben Mattinson is clearly a big fan and believes the Juvenetus attacker is “100% a superstar” and will be at his best playing behind a more recognised No.9 going forward.

Yildiz, for his part, is not actively pushing to leave Juve, but while a new deal remains unsigned, the opportunity os there for the likes of Liverpool to try and strike a stunning deal.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

FSG plotting stunning centre-back swoop

An ambitious report has claimed Liverpool are drawing up a record-breaking offer for Alessandro Bastoni, and sources have already provided us with a key update on the Inter Milan star’s future.

The Anfield outfit are aiming to bring in a world-class defender who can future-proof their backline, especially given that talismanic skipper Virgil van Dijk is in his mid-30s and suitable successor needs to be brought in, while doubts continue to remain over Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future.

And now Spanish outlet Fichajes, not always the most reliable of sources, states that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are strongly considering Alessandro Bastoni as an alternative to long-term target Marc Guehi.

The reports claims that Liverpool are ‘preparing a €95m bid’ (£83m) to prise the Italy star away from Inter Milan in a move that would see Bastoni become the world’s most expensive defender, ahead of Harry Maguire (£80m) and Josko Gvardiol (£77m).

As we’ve already mentioned, Fichajes can be a little flexible with the truth, so claims the Anfield outfit could offer €95m for Bastoni in January must be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, we can at least confirm that there is firm Liverpool interest in Bastoni, and that a future move for the 26-year-old should not be ruled out.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Semenyo setback; Elliott return woe; shock Timber move

Manchester City sources have admitted they would be “stunned” if Antoine Semenyo were to perform a U-turn and suddenly join Liverpool instead amid strong claims in the media that the Reds were ready to make an 11th-hour attempt to hijack the transfer.

Elsewhere, Harvey Elliott’s future will still hang in the balance if he returns from his loan with Aston Villa to Liverpool, as we understand he is still not in Arne Slot’s plans for the future, leaving him in a state of limbo.

A former Liverpool star has urged the club to launch a stunning move for Arsenal ace Jurrien Timber, while also naming the three players he could threaten to replace at Anfield.