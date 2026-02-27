THREE Liverpool deals with Inter Milan in the works – permanent transfer, loan and free agent

Reports in Italy state three summer moves involving Liverpool and Inter Milan are on the agenda, and all regard players moving in the same direction.

Another monumental summer window is on the horizon at Anfield, and just like last year, as many could leave as arrive.

According to a host of reports out of Italy, Serie A leaders, Inter Milan, have their eye on no fewer than three Reds stars for the summer.

The first will come as no surprise, with Inter ready to make a second play for Curtis Jones after failing to land the midfielder in January.

Jones was on board with joining Inter last month and an approach did arrive. However, Inter offered a loan containing an option to buy worth €40m, which displeased Liverpool.

The Reds were only willing to sanction that method of transfer if Jones signed a new contract at Anfield first. That did not transpire, and as such, it made little sense to loan a valuable squad player out mid-season who may then return with just a year left on his deal.

But per Calciomercato and Corriere dello Sport, Inter intend to come back in for Jones and come the summer, it’ll be decision time at Anfield.

If no new contract is in the works, a sale while they can still command a sizeable fee would make sense for Liverpool, especially as the proceeds would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books given Jones’ homegrown status.

Elsewhere, Corriere dello Sport state Inter want to bring Giovanni Leoni in via the loan route.

The young centre-back suffered an ACL injury during his debut for Liverpool near the beginning of the season.

He’ll he fully fit and raring to go ahead of the new campaign, but with Jeremy Jacquet arriving and another centre-back on the shopping list, a loan could make sense, especially if Inter make guarantees over playing time.

Of course, Liverpool would not entertain any loan offer that contains an option or obligation to buy. It’l be straight loan or bust as far as the Reds are concerned.

Finally, Inter have also thrown their hat in the ring for the free agent signing of Ibrahima Konate, who is off contract in the summer.

Inter are waving goodbye to veteran centre-backs, Stefan De Vrij and Francesco Acerbi, when their contracts expire at season’s end. New blood is required, and Konate and Leoni could fill the voids.

Of course, Liverpool are still striving to extend Konate’s stay at Anfield, and per the latest from the Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, there was a recent hint that has pointed to whether Konate is staying or going.

