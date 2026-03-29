Crystal Palace are braced for mounting interest in defender Maxence Lacroix following his recent breakthrough onto the international stage with France, and TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool are one of four clubs keen on his services.

The 25-year-old centre-back earned his first senior cap earlier this week, coming off the bench in France’s impressive 2-1 victory over Brazil — a moment that could prove pivotal in his career trajectory.

Lacroix, who has been clocked as the quickest centre-back in the Premier League this season at 35.39 km/h, is now firmly focused on forcing his way into France’s World Cup plans and is determined to end the season on a high note at Selhurst Park.

The former Wolfsburg defender is targeting success on both the international and club stage, with Palace still competing in the Conference League.

Speaking recently to the club’s official website, Lacroix said: “My dream is to win the World Cup – I want to win the World Cup with France.

“At Palace, of course, right now it’s to win the Conference League.

“We can’t win the Premier League right now, but in the Conference League, we have our chance – so this is our ambition.”

However, his rise to international recognition has not gone unnoticed across Europe.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool, Chelsea, and Aston Villa are all monitoring Lacroix closely, while Bayern Munich have also been tracking his progress.

The Reds are likely to be in need of a new central defender as they prepare for Ibrahima Konate’s free transfer exit, although the Frenchman could be pricing himself out of a move to Real Madrid due to his signing-on demands.

Palace are already adjusting to life after Marc Guehi, who departed for Manchester City in January as his contract ran down, and there is now a growing concern that Lacroix could become the next defensive asset targeted by elite clubs.

One key factor working in Palace’s favour is that Lacroix does not have a release clause in his current deal, giving the club greater control over his future amid increasing interest.

Even so, with his profile on the rise and ambitions growing, Palace may soon face a significant battle to keep hold of one of their most important players.

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More Liverpool, Crystal Palace news: Wharton chase update; Anfield winger target

Manchester United are ready to make a big offer to Crystal Palace to bring Liverpool midfield target Adam Wharton to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Elsewhere, a host of Premier League clubs are assessing highly-rated Millwall winger Femi Azeez, with Crystal Palace among those looking particularly closely at the in-form attacker, though sources understand there is interest brewing from a plethora of other top-flight sides.

Finally, a highly-rated Portugal attacker is a player Liverpool have been tracking closely after impressing during their recruitment process, TEAMtalk sources can reveal.

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