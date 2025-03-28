Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impending move to Real Madrid will affect two of Los Blancos’ current players, according to a Spanish news outlet, which has also revealed that another top Premier League defender is keen on a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported how Madrid were determined to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer this summer. It has now been revealed by various respected publications and journalists, including Fabrizio Romano, that the deal is virtually done, with the England international right-back having turned down the offer of a new contract from the Reds to move to the Bernabeu as a free agent.

While Madrid will be delighted with the signing of one of the best right-backs in the world on a free transfer, Defensa Central has noted that Alexander-Arnold’s arrival at Los Blancos will adversely affect two players in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

One of them is Lucas Vazquez. The Spaniard is a winger by trade, but he has been playing at right-back this season because of the long-term injury to Dani Carvajal.

The 33-year-old Spanish right-back is out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season.

While Los Blancos have not yet ruled out handing Vazquez a new deal, the signing of Alexander-Arnold ‘directly affects’ the right-back.

Vazquez came through the Spanish club’s youth system and established himself in the first team, and has won LaLiga four times and the Champions League five times with Los Blancos.

Lorenzo Aguado is another Madrid player who is reported to be affected by the signing of Alexander-Arnold.

If Real Madrid Castilla do not advance to the Segunda Division, then Aguado will most likely leave on loan or be sold.

The 22-year-old right-back has ‘enormous potential’ and has played twice in LaLiga and once in the Copa del Rey for Madrid’s first team so far this season.

Cristian Romero wants Real Madrid move – report

Defensa Central has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur central defender Cristian Romero wants to follow Alexander-Arnold to Madrid this summer.

Romero has decided that his time at Tottenham is up, with Atletico Madrid also interested in the Argentina international centre-back.

On March 14, TEAMtalk’s contributor Ben Jacobs reported that Madrid have set their sights on Romero.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that although Tottenham are aware of interest in their star player from the defending Spanish and European champions, the north London club are determined to keep him.

Latest Real Madrid news: Raul Asencio interest, Xabi Alonso comments

Real Madrid do not want to sell Raul Asencio to Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are reported to be keeping tabs on Asencio after his impressive performances for Los Blancos this season.

The 22-year-old centre-back made his LaLiga debut for Madrid only in November 2024 and has made himself an important figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Madrid are reportedly planning to hold talks with Asencio over a new deal, which will see his release clause increased to £417million.

The defending Spanish and European champions are in danger of not having four of their best players against Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final tie.

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger and Daniel Ceballos are the four players who are facing bans after Atletico Madrid complained about them making unsavoury gestures towards their fans in the last round.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has responded to speculation linking him with the Madrid job.

Alonso said: “I have not taken any decisions. It was a good break, we needed it. It was a different situation compared to last year.

“There was something to decide, and now there isn’t. That’s the difference. I was in Spain last week, yes, but I haven’t spoken to anyone.

“There’s no deadline. My thoughts are the same. I remain focused on this season, I’ve already said that the focus of our players and myself is on what we have.

“We’re in a key phase. We don’t want to speculate about anything beyond football.”

