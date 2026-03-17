Manchester City are considered favourites to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson this summer, but a former Cityzen has exclusively told TEAMtalk that Pep Guardiola’s side should be cautious over a deal for the England international.

Anderson, 23, has been nothing short of sensational for Forest since joining from Newcastle United in a £35m deal in the summer of 2024, and his superb form has seen him attract the attention of several elite sides.

He is now firmly in Thomas Tuchel’s England plans ahead of the World Cup, and there is set to be a furious battle for his services at the end of the season. A move is highly likely, even if Forest avoid relegation.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an exclusive update last month how Man City believe they are in pole position to land Anderson this summer.

He is considered a top target for sporting director Hugo Viana as the futures of Bernardo Silva and Rodri hang in the balance, with the latter reportedly a target for Real Madrid.

A fee in the region of £100million will likely be required to lure Anderson from the City Ground, though he may leave for less if Forest do drop to the Championship.

Man Utd, who are looking to potentially make two midfield signings this summer, are also huge admirers of Anderson. However, it is their noisy neighbours who are leading the charge for his signature.

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Man City warned £100m could be too much

Ex-Man City star Wayne Bridge believes that his former club could be better off keeping hold of Rodri than spending huge sums on Anderson, however.

In fact, Bridge believes that Anderson would actually struggle to get into the starting XI, despite describing him as ‘world-class’.

“I don’t know if it’s the end of Rodri. Obviously, he needs to get back to where he was. In terms of money, it’s really hard, isn’t it? Because what do you get these days for money — you’ve got to spend a lot to get a half-decent player,” Bridge exclusively told TEAMtalk, in association with 10bet.

“With the squad Man City have got, does Anderson slot straight into that team? Probably not.

“It’s a really difficult one to put a £100 million price tag on – when you spend that much on a player, they’re nailed on to start, and as I said, I don’t think Anderson walks into the current City midfield.

“We have these conversations all the time about what someone costs. What does £40 million or £50 million get you these days? It doesn’t get you a world-class central midfielder.

“He is a world-class player — but is he as good as what Man City have already got? I’m not sure.”

Latest Man City news: Tottenham star eyed / Haaland transfer update

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Man City could raid Tottenham for right-back Pedro Porro if the London side are relegated to the Championship.

Porro was actually on Man City’s books for three years before joining Sporting on a permanent basis in 2022, and they are now interested in making another move for his services in the next window.

In other news, Erling Haaland remains firmly on the radar of both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, our sources have explained why any move for the prolific striker is not expected this summer.

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