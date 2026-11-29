Enzo Maresca feels Manchester City are in line for an apology

Enzo Maresca suggested he’s waiting for an apology from VAR after a handball was not given against Viktor Gyokeres, with the on-field conversation revealed.

City looked to have a clear case for a penalty at the end of their 2-2 draw against Arsenal. Josko Gvardiol’s header struck Arsenal striker Gyokeres’ outstretched arm, which clearly looked to stop it from going in the net.

VAR did not feel the Swede’s arms were in an unnatural position, and waved off the penalty.

The Premier League Match Centre published a statement on X around the big moment.

They stated: ‘#ARSMCI – 90+6′ The referee’s call of no penalty to Manchester City for a potential handball offence by Gyökeres was checked and confirmed by VAR.

‘REF: “It may hit a hand – I don’t think it’s deliberate.”

‘VAR: “It’s the left hand, left hand, tucked in.”‘

After the match, City boss Maresca suggested his side have been on the end of some poor decisions in recent weeks.

He added: “We need to wait for the apologise.”

Ian Wright, speaking on Sky Sports, stated: “They’re probably going to have to apologise.”

VAR has apologised for a few wrong decisions in the Premier League this season, and given the overwhelming feeling that the wrong call was made here, it might well be that another one is coming.

READ MORE: ‘Shocking decision’ ends Arsenal v Man City in FURY – ‘Stops a certain goal’

Pundits fuming at Viktor Gyokeres decision

Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Micah Richards were all also baffled by a penalty not being given.

Neville said: “That stops a certain goal. He’s like a goalkeeper, what are your arms doing up there? That’s a shocking decision.

“The worst from the VAR official, ‘the arms are in a natural position,’ it’s not right. He’s looked at it, he just wanted a draw, it’s too big for him.”

Carragher said: “Those arms have stopped a certain winner.”

Keane said: “I can’t get my head round it. You look where his arms are, we can’t believe it.”

And Richards added: “That’s a disgraceful decision. To not give that in the dying moments of the game is a disgrace.”