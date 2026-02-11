Man City ‘preparing €50m offer’ for sublime signing that’ll put the frighteners up Arsenal

Manchester City are ready to drop €50m on a Brazilian who’ll greatly improve Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven in arguably their weakest position.

The title race this term is boiling down to Arsenal vs Man City, and few would be surprised if it’s those two – and potentially a bounce-back Liverpool – are in the mix once again next season.

City have spent vast sums improving several areas of their squad in recent windows. Just last month, Marc Guehi arrived at centre-back and Antoine Semenyo strengthened the wings.

If asked what the weakest position in City’s squad is right now, many would say right-back. Matheus Nunes – a converted central midfielder – has undoubtedly progressed, though there’s clearly room for significant improvement.

TEAMtalk led the way back on January 7 when revealing Man City’s interest in Roma right-back, Wesley.

The 22-year-old left Flamengo after starring at the Club World Cup when joining Roma last summer for €25m.

His first months in Italy have been terrific ones, and since making his debut for Brazil in 2025, Wesley has accrued four more caps. Don’t be surprised to see Wesley feature heavily in the 2026 World Cup.

And according to the latest from Brazilian outlet Netfla, Wesley could be on Man City’s books by the time he’s playing for Brazil in north America.

They declared Man City are ‘preparing a €50 million offer’, and Guardiola – if he sticks around, of course – already has big plans for Wesley.

Netfla added: ‘After transferring to Roma last year, Wesley has excelled in the Italian team, sparking the interest of Pep Guardiola.

‘The City manager is a fan of the full-back’s playing style and believes he can be fundamental to the team’s future plans.’

TEAMtalk were previously told Roma would prefer not to sell, but the chance to make a quick profit will obviously appeal and give Gian Piero Gasperini funds to strengthen multiple positions.

A €50m bid from Man City would see Roma double their money on Wesley after spending just one season at the club.

