Tottenham want to sign spectacular Vicario upgrade who’ll become third most expensive GK ever

Tottenham are in the mix to sign the best goalkeeper in Serie A and his asking price would make him the third most expensive stopper of all time, according to a report.

Spurs believed they’d solved their goalkeeping woes when bringing Guglielmo Vicario to the club by way of Empoli in 2023.

The Italy international is well renowned for being one of very few leaders in Tottenham’s dressing room, though question marks remain over his abilities between the sticks.

There’s a growing belief Vicario will return to Serie A in the summer, with our insider, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on Vicario’s exit chances back in December.

More recently, transfer insider, Dean Jones, informed us Tottenham have been making ‘discreet’ enquiries into signing a replacement for Vicario at season’s end. Among those keen on taking Vicario back to Italy are Inter Milan.

The latest from Gazzetta dello Sport has now shed light on who Tottenham are looking at, and per the report, Spurs aren’t messing around with second-class options.

It’s claimed they – along with Chelsea – are weighing up a move for Roma ace, Mile Svilar.

The 26-year-old was named Serie A’s goalkeeper of the season for the 2024/25 campaign and the common consensus is he’s been the league’s best stopper once again this season.

What’s more, Roma manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, has likened Svilar’s impact on his side to that of a 25-goal striker.

Gasperini was quoted as saying: “He’s a goalkeeper who brings a lot of points. He can be compared to a 25-goal striker. He’s certainly among the best in Europe.”

Accordingly, a move for Svilar won’t come cheap, with the report citing a €70m / £60.7m price tag.

A deal on that scale would make Svilar the third most expensive goalkeeper of all time, behind only Alisson Becker and Kepa Arrizabalaga. Coincidentally, Alisson was also signed by Liverpool from Roma.

The 11 most expensive goalkeeper transfers of all time and how they fared

Naturally, Roma would rather not sell. But as is now the case for even the biggest Serie A sides, mega-money offers from the cash-rich Premier League clubs would be difficult to ignore, and could prompt a reluctant sale.

Bournemouth were also credited with interest in the player, but given the strength of the sides they’d be competing with for Svilar’s signature and the price he’ll cost, they’re very much an outside bet.

