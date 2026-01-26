Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, positioning themselves to make the 21-year-old their marquee signing of the summer, though three Premier League rivals are primed to compete for his signature.

The Red Devils view Wharton as a key piece in their ongoing midfield rebuild, with sources close to the club indicating that informal approaches have already been made to gauge the player’s availability.

We first revealed way back in October 2024 that United are huge admirers of the Palace midfielder, and he remains top of the club’s shortlist alongside the likes of Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

Despite United’s strong push for Wharton, competition remains fierce. Manchester City, Liverpool, and Newcastle United have all registered their interest, holding preliminary discussions with Wharton’s representatives.

Liverpool, in particular, are understood to be aggressive suitors, with sources suggesting they have held fresh talks and that Wharton himself is open to a move to Merseyside. Some outlets even claim the Reds are frontrunners, potentially offering a long-term contract to secure his services.

Newcastle’s involvement adds further intrigue, as Eddie Howe’s side seek to bolster their engine room amid ambitions to break into the top four consistently.

Man City, meanwhile, see Wharton as a potential long-term successor in their possession-based system and they are the side that other clubs fear in the race. With this in mind, everything points towards a furious

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Top Man Utd target Adam Wharton WILL be available

At Selhurst Park, expectations are that Wharton will depart Palace when the season concludes.

As we revealed in an update on January 20, sources indicate the chances of Wharton staying at Palace beyond this season are “almost zero”, putting his suitors on even higher alert.

The talented deep-lying playmaker, who has impressed since his £18million move from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024, has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising young midfielders.

His composure on the ball, tactical intelligence, and ability to dictate tempo have drawn comparisons to top-class operators, have earned him three senior England caps and a place in Thomas Tuchel’s thinking ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

This graph from football analysts, Gradient Sports, tells a story.

Adam Wharton’s elite passing illustrated by Gradient Sports

Palace are set to demand a substantial fee – figures in the £65-80million range have been floated – to part with their prized asset, though some sources suggest they could hold out for closer to £100million total package given the bidding war potential.

For United, landing Wharton would represent a statement of intent under their current regime, addressing long-standing deficiencies in central areas. However, with multiple elite clubs circling, negotiations promise to be protracted and costly. Landing a Champions League spot would help them massively as we’re told that, ideally, Wharton wants UCL football.

As the January window nears its end, attention turns to the summer, where Wharton’s next destination could reshape several Premier League midfields.

Latest Man Utd news: New transfer ‘priority’ / Enquiry launched

Meanwhile, my colleague, Dean Jones, has reported that United are considering signing a new left-back after Patrick Dorgu has thrived in his new role in attack.

Dorgu scored an incredible goal in United’s 3-2 victory away to Arsenal on Sunday – his second goal in as many games.

This could change the plans at Old Trafford, with the addition of a new left-back now described as a ‘priority.’

In other news, United have made an enquiry for Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has confirmed.

It is understood that the Red Devils have acted on advice given by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who believes the ex-Leicester man would be a good signing.