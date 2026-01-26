Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has confidence in Trent Alexander-Arnold despite the right-back failing to make a huge impact at Estadio Bernabeu since his move from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, according to a report, as sources tell TEAMtalk that Manchester City have already started making moves to bring the former Anfield star back to the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold turned down multiple offers of a new contract at Liverpool to complete his move to Madrid at the end of the season. Los Blancos already had a deal in place to sign the right-back on a free transfer in the summer of 2025, but the Spanish and European giants were so keen on him playing at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup that they decided to pay Liverpool €10million (£8.7m, $11.8m) in transfer fees and get him out of his contract early.

Liverpool fans were not happy with Alexander-Arnold’s decision, given that the 27-year-old had come through the club’s academy, had established himself as a star in the first team and was leaving as a free agent.

‘MATE OR TRAITOR. Take Ya Pick, Trent’, was one of the signs sellotaped to the front of a boarded-up house about 100 metres from Anfield for Liverpool’s final game of last season’s Premier League season, as reported by BBC Sport.

The England international proved to be a ‘traitor’ in the end, with the Spanish media also noting Alexander-Arnold’s ‘betrayal’ of Liverpool.

The right-back has not had the greatest of starts at Madrid, with first a hamstring injury and then a thigh problem restricting him to just 16 appearances for Los Blancos.

There were wild rumours in the Catalan media last week that new Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has told Alexander-Arnold to leave.

That speculation was clearly unfounded, given that Real Madrid and Barcelona are bitter rivals, and any reports about Los Blancos from the Catalan media have to taken with a huge pinch of salt.

The Athletic has now claimed that no such talks happen, making it clear that Arbeloa has full confidence in Alexander-Arnold.

The reputable publication has reported: ‘Over the past week, rumours emerged about an alleged conversation between Arbeloa and Alexander-Arnold in which the coach told the former Liverpool right-back that he is not in his plans.

‘That is not the case, according to multiple sources consulted.

‘Alexander-Arnold is very close to returning from injury and Arbeloa will be counting on him in the coming months.

‘The club have asked for patience since Alexander-Arnold’s arrival, maintaining their confidence in him.

‘Although it is unclear whether he will make it back in time for Wednesday’s Champions League match at Benfica, club sources say he has already trained with the group and is looking good.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man City keen on Trent Alexander-Arnold – sources

While Madrid do not want to sell Alexander-Arnold, we understand that Manchester City are alert to the possibility of bringing the former Liverpool star back to Anfield.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 25, 2026, that Man City have held talks with intermediaries over a potential deal for Alexander-Arnold in 2026.

Man City are keen on signing a new right-back in the summer of 2026, and Alexander-Arnold is a player that the Cityzens would love to have.

We understand that while Alexander-Arnold is determined to fight for his place in the Madrid starting line-up when he eventually recovers full fitness, there is frustration behind the scenes over how his debut season for the Spanish and European giants has unfolded.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: West Ham United raid, Arsenal threat

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are said to have taken a shine to a West Ham United midfielder, who could leave the Premier League club at the end of the season should they get relegated.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is not giving up on signing a Real Madrid gem, even though Los Blancos have no plans to sell him.

And finally, a Spanish report has claimed that both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have made a mega-offer for a Real Madrid midfielder.