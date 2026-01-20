Crystal Palace have accepted that they will lose Adam Wharton at the end of the season, sources confirm, as Manchester United rival Tottenham and other Premier League sides for his signature.

Sources close to the situation state that Palace have an understanding with the 21-year-old midfielder: he will see out the current campaign in south London, contributing to their push for further European qualification under Oliver Glasner.

However, the likelihood of him remaining beyond that is described as “almost zero” – paving the way for an exit.

Wharton, who joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers and quickly established himself as a composed, line-breaking presence in midfield, has been superb and is one of England’s best midfielders.

His performances helped the Eagles secure their historic victory in the FA Cup last term, and he has earned three England caps, showing his ability to play with the best. At just 21, his defensive solidity, progressive passing and composure under pressure has made him one of the Premier League’s most sought-after young talents.

Multiple top-six clubs have registered firm interest ahead of the summer window. United view him as a prime target to bolster their midfield rebuild and replace the likes of Casmeiro, while Tottenham see him as a “dream” addition and have him high up their list of targets.

Liverpool, eyeing long-term options for their engine room, have kept tabs, as have Newcastle and Aston Villa, both aiming to strengthen their squads for sustained Champions League contention.

Crystal Palace to demand huge fee for Adam Wharton

Wharton’s valuation has fluctuated, but sources state Palace will demand around a £65million base fee, with add-ons.

The fee would represent a massive profit on the initial £18-22million paid to Blackburn, reflecting Wharton’s rapid development and market demand. It is also viewed as in line with the current market and similar players in his position.

For Palace, a sale would provide vital funds to reinvest, especially ahead of a big summer with Glasner also leaving. Wharton himself is ready to a step up, particularly if it involves elite European competition.

We have consistently reported how United will focus on revamping their midfield, though their big business is likely to wait until the summer now.

Wharton is considered a dream target for the Red Devils, alongside Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

Wharton started all 20 of Palace’s Premier League fixtures he’s been available for this season, and has put himself in with a serious chance of playing for England in the World Cup.

United are determined to win the race, but as rival interest grows, they’ll have to move decisively to get their man.

Meanwhile, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Kobbie Mainoo has decided that he will STAY at United this month, after being backed by new manager Michael Carrick.

Mainoo had been pushing for a loan exit after falling down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim, but will now have a leading role under Carrick.

In other news, a report from reliable outlet The Athletic states that United, as things stand, are unlikely to bring in any new players this month – or allow anyone to leave.

Al-Hilal star Ruben Neves, formerly of Wolves, has been heavily linked but the report denies rumours that a ‘formal offer’ has been lodged for the midfielder.

