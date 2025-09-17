A new Manchester United signing has made an instant and wholly positive impression on his teammates, which makes a recent decision taken by Ruben Amorim all the more puzzling.

Man Utd made four major first-team signings over the summer – Senne Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

Mbeumo and Cunha were thrust straight into the starting XI and while they’ve both looked lively, there’s been little end product so far.

It’s been a slower adaptation from Benjamin Sesko who arrived from a different league. Just two of his five appearances so far have been starts.

Lammens was the last of the quartet to arrive and despite being signed to be Man Utd’s new starting stopper, he was named on the bench for the derby defeat to Manchester City.

Altay Bayindir started his fourth Premier League match in a row and while he didn’t commit any glaring errors, he didn’t inspire confidence either.

Whether Lammens comes into the eleven next time out against Chelsea remains to be seen. But what is clear is the Belgian has wowed his teammates in training and United’s third-choice keeper, Tom Heaton, is among his biggest admirers.

“It’s only been a few days training but he seems like a really good lad,” Heaton said on the Training Ground Guru podcast.

“He’s calm, but a strong personality. His goalkeeping fundamentals are very impressive and I think I said that to him after a couple of days training!

“Twenty-three years old coming into Manchester United, first few days training and he’s been very impressive so far. I really like his goalkeeping fundamentals.”

Accordingly, a fresh update from the Daily Mail stated ‘Lammens has already dazzled and left an impression on the other goalkeepers, notably veteran Tom Heaton.’

The report added: ‘That will be music to the ears of United fans having recently dealt with the unorthodox goalkeeping style of the recently departed Andre Onana and the indecisiveness, particularly on set-pieces, of Bayindir.

‘After another underwhelming display in the derby by Bayindir, Amorim has to weigh up how much longer he is prepared to hold out Lammens with crucially important games against Chelsea, Brentford and Sunderland coming up in the next three weeks.’

Why not start Senne Lammens?

Eyebrows were raised when Lammens was not selected to start against City on Sunday.

Whichever stopper Amorim chose was always going to be in for a busy afternoon at the Etihad, though if Lammens has been shining in training and was signed to be the number one, why not unleash him from day one?

United’s opponents on Sunday had no such qualms about throwing their new goalkeeper straight into the starting eleven.

And while Gianluigi Donnarumma is obviously a higher calibre of player than Lammens with far greater experience under his belt, the decision was quickly justified, with the Italian making a world-class save to deny Mbeumo and commanding his area at all times.

Lammens wasn’t the only goalkeeper Man Utd explored signing, with Donnarumma and Emiliano Martinez both considered too.

Ultimately, the club chose to go with the youngest option of the three in Lammens. The Belgian was also the cheapest of the trio, with Donnarumma moving to City for roughly £30m including add-ons and Aston Villa quoting Man Utd £40m for Martinez.

As such, it may be fair to ask whether Lammens is the player Amorim truly wanted and even if so, does he not have total faith in the 23-year-old?

The answer to those questions should arrive next Saturday when the teamsheets for Man Utd’s clash with Chelsea are released.

