Man Utd accelerate club-to-club negotiations after midfielder says YES to Old Trafford move

Manchester United are in talks with Chelsea to bring Andrey Santos to Old Trafford, according to a report, as the midfielder’s stance on a move to Michael Carrick’s side could make the negotiations easier for the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS.

On July 6, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd want to sign Santos from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

We understand that Man Utd have already struck a deal with Atalanta for Ederson Silva and are now on the hunt for a second midfielder.

Man Utd missed out on the signings of Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

INEOS want to work fast now and are determined to add at least another midfielder to Carrick’s squad for next season.

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Andrey Santos keen on Man Utd move

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 6 that Santos himself is keen on a move to Man Utd, with Chelsea willing to sell the 22-year-old Brazil international midfielder at the right price.

Fletcher reported: “Interest from Manchester United is genuine, with sources close to the player confirming to us that Old Trafford would be a very attractive destination for Santos.

“Should the Red Devils table a solid bid, Santos is said to be keen on the switch, viewing it as an opportunity to develop under a structured environment and compete for trophies in the Premier League and Europe.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently suggested that Man Utd director of recruitment Christopher Vivell could be driving the club’s interest in Santos, having previously been a technical director at Chelsea.

Romano said on his YouTube channel this week: “For Andrey Santos, they had a contact with the agent of the player, and it’s not the first contact because it’s something that started long time ago in February and in March.

“Man Utd had two meetings with Giuliano Bertolucci, the Brazilian agent who represents Andrey Santos, so there is a good feedback between Man Utd and Andrey Santos.

“He is a possibility.

“He’s a name that also Christopher Vivell, who was at Chelsea and then joined Manchester United management, knows very well.

“So, for sure, he’s one of the names on the list.

“At the moment, Chelsea are yet to receive any bid for Manchester United.”

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Man Utd and Chelsea talks over Andrey Santos ‘underway’

The Daily Mail is now reporting that Man Utd and Chelsea are in talks over Santos, with the Red Devils ‘edging closer’ to a deal for the youngster.

The report, published at 3:23pm on July 8, has stated: ‘Manchester United are edging closer to a move for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos.

‘Daily Mail Sport understands that a deal to bring the 22-year-old to Old Trafford is progressing, with talks now underway.’

The report further stated: ‘While he is highly-rated at Stamford Bridge, he is not deemed a regular starter and officials have been willing to allow him to leave for the right price.

‘They are seeking £50m and negotiations are continuing, according to those with knowledge of the situation.’

Man Utd will surely try to get a deal done for less than £50m, and Santos’s desire to move to Old Trafford could help INEOS in talks.

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