Rangers surge past Celtic for ‘statement’ January signing – Sources

Rangers are ahead of Celtic for a midfielder signing in January

Rangers are poised to make a statement in the January transfer window, emerging as frontrunners ahead of Celtic in the race to sign highly-rated BK Häcken midfielder Silas Andersen, we can reveal.

The 21-year-old Denmark U21 international has caught the eye of manager Danny Rohl, who is keen to bolster his midfield options as the Light Blues push for Scottish Premiership glory.

Sources confirm Rangers have made formal enquiries and initiated talks with Häcken regarding a potential move for Andersen this month.

The Ibrox club are said to be leading the pursuit, with negotiations underway between the two sides.

Andersen, a versatile defensive midfielder known for his physicality, athleticism, and composure on the ball, joined Häcken from FC Utrecht for around €1 million in January 2025.

Since then, he has impressed in the Allsvenskan and UEFA Conference League, registering five goals and three assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

His performances have not gone unnoticed. Last summer, Nottingham Forest and FC Copenhagen both expressed strong interest, but Häcken held firm.

Now, with Andersen’s contract running until 2028, the Swedish club’s sporting director Martin Ericsson has warned that any departure would require a “significant” offer, emphasising the player’s importance to the team.

Rangers’ interest comes amid a resurgent campaign under Rohl, who has steered the club back into title contention following a rocky start to the season.

A recent victory over rivals Celtic and a win over Aberdeen last night has further boosted momentum at Ibrox, and Andersen is viewed as a top target to add depth and quality in the engine room – potentially as a long-term successor or competitor for players like Nicolas Raskin.

Celtic posing a threat, but Rangers favourites

However, the Gers face pressure. Cross-city rivals Celtic are “lurking in the wings,” monitoring the situation closely, while past scouting interest from Premier League side Arsenal adds another layer of intrigue.

Described as a deep-lying playmaker equally effective in duels and progression, Andersen’s profile fits Rohl’s dynamic style perfectly.

His ability to operate as a central midfielder or even drop into defence provides valuable versatility.

As the transfer window heats up, Rangers supporters will be hoping their club can secure this ambitious signing and edge ahead in what promises to be a fiercely contested Old Firm battle for supremacy.

