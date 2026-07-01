Electric £50m winger becomes ‘top’ Man Utd target as Liverpool step aside

Manchester United hold concrete interest in West Ham United ace Crysencio Summerville, and they will not face competition from Liverpool for his signing, according to two separate reports.

Summerville managed seven goals and five assists in 34 appearances for West Ham last season. The left winger is destined to leave the London Stadium this summer following West Ham’s relegation to the Championship.

Mateus Fernandes has chosen Tottenham Hotspur over Man Utd, and Summerville looks set to be the next big West Ham name to be snapped up by a Premier League club.

Summerville may have had a disappointing club campaign, but he proved his class for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

The forward notched two goals and two assists in four matches before the Netherlands’ surprise defeat to Morocco in the last-32.

As per Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, Summerville is ’emerging as a top left-wing target’ for Man Utd this summer.

While United’s current focus is on bolstering their midfield, they are also keen to sign a new left-sided attacker, and Summerville is a ‘leading’ option being considered by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

The 24-year-old is ‘firmly on United’s radar’. The Red Devils also admire Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) and Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Lille), but Summerville currently appears to be the most likely solution.

Rogers and Ndiaye would both cost huge money as Villa and Everton want to keep their star men. Fernandez-Pardo has great potential but does not have Premier League experience, something Summerville can offer.

West Ham want around £50million to sell Summerville. For context, Rogers would cost over £80m, and potentially as much as £100m.

The Athletic revealed on June 23 that Liverpool looked into a possible deal for Summerville earlier this year, only to cool their interest recently.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd in strong position for Crysencio Summerville

That leaves United as frontrunners for him, with Arsenal also monitoring the situation.

Sky Sports add that a potential move for Summerville could depend on Marcus Rashford’s future.

Rashford is due to return to Carrington after the World Cup, as Barcelona’s £26m option to buy has expired.

While the Englishman would ideally like to return to Barca, he is open to being reintegrated into the United squad under Michael Carrick.

If Carrick decides to give Rashford an important role, then United may not need to swoop for Summerville.

On Friday, Old Trafford reporter Laurie Whitwell confirmed Summerville and Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall are two players of interest to INEOS.

Meanwhile, Paul Scholes has told his former club to hijack a £100m deal in a potential blockbuster twist.

Plus, Fabrizio Romano has responded to speculation Man Utd could land Aurelien Tchouameni after missing out on Fernandes.