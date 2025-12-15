Just weeks after Daniel Munoz revealed his ‘dream’ to play for Manchester United, the Red Devils are ready to bring the Crystal Palace star to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to a report, but sources have told TEAMtalk that he is not the only wing-back on the radar of manager Ruben Amorim.

While Man Utd’s determination to sign a new midfielder in the January transfer window has been well-documented, we also understand that Amorim is keen on adding a new wing-back to his squad. Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on November 28 that while Man Utd are happy with Amad Diallo’s performance in the right wing-back role, the Premier League giants are looking for another player of his type.

It was also in November that Crystal Palace star Munoz revealed that he would love to play for Man Utd.

The 29-year-old Colombia international, who can play as a right-back or right wing-back, has been a star for Palace since his move to the London club from Genk in January 2024.

Munoz told AS Colombia last month in response to interest from Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City: “First of all, I think there’s a lot of talk about one club or another.

“If you ask me, it would be a dream come true to play for one of these clubs, whether it’s Barcelona, ​​PSG, Real Madrid, or Manchester United.

“I think I’m working towards that; I strive every day to one day attract the attention of one of these clubs, because it’s a dream of mine to get there.

“Right now, I’m focused on my club, on doing things well at Crystal Palace. If you ask me, I don’t have any concrete information that any of these clubs are interested in me.

“My focus is on Crystal Palace; we’ll see when the winter transfer window gets closer.”

CaughtOffSide has now revealed Man Utd’s interest in Munoz, while also noting Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid want the 29-year-old.

Man Utd are said to be ‘monitoring Munoz’s development’ ahead of the January transfer window, as the Premier League giants are of the belief that the Palace star will ‘add attacking quality in the side from the wide position’.

Diogo Dalot out, Daniel Munoz in at Man Utd

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported over the weekend that Man Utd are open to selling Diogo Dalot.

Real Madrid are among the clubs interested in the Portugal international full-back.

In theory, Munoz could replace fellow right-sided player Dalot in the Man Utd squad, but it is unlikely that a January transfer will materialise.

Munoz is one of the first names on the Palace teamsheet when he is fit and available, having scored three goals and giving two assists in 14 Premier League appearances so far this season.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner was far from happy when Crystal Palace were ready to sell Marc Guehi to Liverpool at the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

It is hard to see Glasner accept a sale for Munoz in the middle of the season.

Munoz is under contract at Palace until the summer of 2028, with last season’s FA Cup winners having the option to extend it by another year.

Munoz is not the only wing-back that the Red Devils are keeping tabs Graeme Bailey, reporting Man Utd’s interest in Maximiliano Araujo, as well.

While Araujo plays mostly at left-back, the Uruguayan can also operate as a winger, with Man Utd of the belief that the Sporting CP star would suit Amorim’s system.

Benfica’s Samuel Dahl, Lorient’s Arsene Kouassi and Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys are also on Man Utd’s radar as left-sided players.

