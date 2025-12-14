Manchester United are showing the first signs that Kobbie Mainoo could be allowed to leave the club, while TEAMtalk sources indicate that several clubs have made contact with United in recent weeks to explore the possibility of a January deal.

United’s position is that they do not want to agree anything before the transfer window opens.

However, there is a new understanding from interested clubs that a deal might become possible later in the window, depending on how circumstances develop.

United are looking to bring in a new signing that would make squad management easier – which could open the door to Mainoo’s departure.

Finding the right player is not straightforward because top targets are looking unattainable, but they are looking at options and it does give Mainoo some hope of an escape route as a signing would help his situation.

Mainoo, 20, has indicated, through representatives, that he would like the chance to move on.

Napoli joined by Prem clubs

We have reported how Napoli are planning to submit a formal offer once the window opens, although they understand a deal may be more likely in the second half of the window.

That may not suit the Italian club entirely, as their aim is to sort their business in the opening days of the window, but we understand at least two Premier League clubs are also monitoring the situation closely.

It is the first positive sign from the player’s perspective that a move might yet become possible – as the club had so far held a stance they would keep him for the season and then deal with his situation in the summer.

It has been a frustrating time for Mainoo as he is still yet to start a Premier League game and does not believe he has a future at the club while Ruben Amorim is in charge.

While the right pieces still need to fall into place, there is some belief that an end to the current frustration may finally come into sight.

Man Utd round-up: Chelsea, Real Madrid linked with Mainoo

There are some big clubs sniffing around Mainoo at the moment. A report has stated that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are ‘leading the chase’ for the midfielder.

However, the Englishman himself is said to favour a move to Real Madrid, who are considering his signing.

Meanwhile, United are said to be open to the sale of club captain Bruno Fernandes.

While in the summer he’d be available to non-English clubs for £56million as a result of a clause, it’s reported that £70million offers in January might well be accepted, amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.