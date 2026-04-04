Next five £100m+ transfers predicted as Real Madrid, Man City huge signings tipped

Could any of these players move for more than £100m?

Transfers for nine-figure fees are still something of a rarity, but which could realistically materialise over the next few windows?

Last summer, the £100m barrier was broken twice by Liverpool, who bought Florian Wirtz and then Alexander Isak for club-record fees.

Only a few clubs are capable of pulling off £100m+ transfers, but many selling clubs are starting to look at that kind of region when setting price tags to act as a deterrent.

But as Liverpool showed last summer, sometimes deals in those echelons can be forced through with enough intent.

With that in mind, we’ve predicted the next few transfers to go over the £100m mark – be that this summer or further down the line.

There are players out there who would obviously be worth more than £100m, like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal, but might not be easy or obvious movers.

Thus, we’ve chosen a selection of in-demand players whose potential moves, although still difficult to pull off, are slightly easier to imagine.

Enzo Fernandez to Real Madrid

Fernandez fuelled talk of a big-money move away from Chelsea recently by naming Madrid as a city he’d like to live in. On the backdrop of long-term links with Real Madrid, it was enough for Chelsea to take internal action and drop him for two games.

The midfielder became the most expensive signing in British football history when Chelsea bought him from Benfica in January 2023, although that was partly down to desperation as activating his £106.8m release clause was the only way to prise him out of Portugal.

Considering the fee they paid for him, Chelsea would likely set an inflated price tag for Fernandez if the time to sell him arrived.

And in that case, Real Madrid remains the most feasible destination, given their desire for midfield regeneration and stature as one of the world’s most elite clubs who usually have a habit of getting what they want.

“If Fernandez leaves on a permanent deal it will be north of £100m and will be one of the biggest transfers of all time – that’s for sure,” says TEAMtalk’s insider, Graeme Bailey. “Chelsea want to keep him but him now being dropped and with the likes of Real Madrid and PSG keen, this one is going to run and run this summer. Personally I think he might be too expensive, could we see some sort of loan situation? Again possible but unlikely.”

Elliot Anderson to Manchester City

Anderson’s form in a struggling Nottingham Forest team has put him in a strong position to start for England at the World Cup this summer.

If he does well in North America – and if Forest avoid relegation before then – it could add further to his transfer value.

Forest are notoriously tough sellers, as Morgan Gibbs-White will be able to attest to after his collapsed move to Tottenham and subsequent contract extension last summer.

Anderson looks like a tricky player for them to keep hold of this time around, though, with the likes of Manchester City known to be sniffing around.

Forest’s minimum price tag for Anderson is £90m, but if they can draw other suitors like Manchester United into a bidding war, it could swell the price.

Man City are in the market for a Rodri successor and Anderson seems to tick all the boxes, so they would be eager not to miss out if he becomes available in the summer.

Whether the price does reach £100m is another matter, but it’s not completely out of the question.

City tend to refuse to be held to ransom and are happy to walk away from deals they no longer think represent value for money, but they have spent £100m on Jack Grealish before and their need to replenish their midfield ranks could encourage them to pay a similar fee for Anderson.

Bailey says: “Elliot Anderson IS moving this summer, we understand a deal will be around £75million but with add-ons we could get very close to £100million – his rise has been staggering. Manchester City are in pole position for him and this deal could be confirmed ahead of the World Cup finals where he is set to start for England.”

Sandro Tonali to Manchester United

Newcastle faced the gut-wrenching sale of Isak to Liverpool last summer and will be braced for interest in another of their top talents in the near future.

Tonali attracted the attention of Arsenal late in the January window and will be of interest to a wider range of clubs in the coming months.

Manchester City and Manchester United are both linked with the Italian, as are Juventus back in his homeland.

Newcastle set their stall out with Isak and will do the same for Tonali, who they deem to be in the £100m bracket.

That kind of price could be beyond Juventus’ reach, but Premier League suitors might not be so put off.

And given Man Utd’s glaring need to strengthen in midfield for their post-Casemiro era, even though they don’t want to overspend, it’s not implausible that they could push the boat out for Tonali – especially if it means signing a target at the expense of their cross-city rivals.

“Sandro Tonali is going to leave Newcastle this summer, that is becoming increasingly apparent and if he is to go, it could get close to £100m,” says Bailey. “There is a real battle emerging – Manchester City leading the chase but Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool and Real Madrid have all checked in. Tonali has cemented his place as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders and as such, any club wanting him will have to pay his market value.”

Julian Alvarez to Barcelona

Alvarez has become a hot commodity since departing Manchester City for Atletico Madrid in 2024.

Now entering his prime at the age of 26, the Argentine striker has caught the attention of a handful of elite clubs thanks to his 46 goals so far for Atleti.

Liverpool were briefly mentioned last summer before filling their striker vacancies with Isak and Hugo Ekitike, so they are no longer likely to be in the mix.

But Barcelona continue to be heavily linked as they seek a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.

Their financial difficulties in recent years are well documented. Three times before, they have spent £100m or more on a player, but not since 2019.

Atleti are unlikely to be too eager to let Alvarez go to a LaLiga rival on the cheap, which could inflate the price if Barcelona accelerate their pursuit of the former River Plate talent.

Keep an eye on the Premier League, though. As Bailey explains: “Julian Alvarez is wanted by Barcelona but their finances in the short-term remain an issue, they are briefing they can pay €100m including all fees but that won’t get it done and Atletico Madrid would rather sell him abroad – thus the interest of Arsenal and Chelsea is very real. Alvarez could end up being the biggest deal we see this summer.”

Morgan Rogers to Chelsea

Aston Villa stand to make a massive profit on Rogers if the time comes to cash in on the attacking midfielder, who has hit fantastic heights since his arrival from Middlesbrough for up to £15m in 2024.

They are in no mood to lose him, demanding a club-record sale surpassing the £100m they banked from Man City’s capture of Grealish in 2021 if he is to depart.

But sources insist Chelsea are ready to make a serious push for the 23-year-old, who has scored double figures of goals for the second season in a row.

Liverpool and Arsenal are also among Rogers’ admirers, with his future potentially dependent on whether or not Villa secure Champions League football.

Granted, they are currently in a better position to achieve that than Chelsea, but the Blues are not ones to shy away from a big spend.

Even if Villa keep hold of Rogers into next season – strengthened by a contract extension they agreed in November – they will likely have to keep fending off suitors beyond then.

Who else?

Bailey has named Vinicius Junior as a player who could fetch a nine-figure fee if he doesn’t sign a new deal with Real Madrid, even though that remains the expectation.

“A big summer ahead for Vini Jr with Real Madrid telling him that if he does not sign his new contract then he will be sold,” Bailey explains. “Now it is expected he signs, but if he does leave, then it is hard to see him not being a £100m player – but who could afford him? Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern, PSG? Only so many clubs in Europe – could he be one who the Saudi Pro League lure, along with Mo Salah? Could be very interesting.”

Erling Haaland is also one to watch in the long run, but more for 2027 and beyond than this summer.

Elsewhere, Newcastle would set a similar valuation for Bruno Guimaraes to Tonali if the Brazilian was to attract interest.

Similarly, Chelsea would class Moises Caicedo as a £100m+ player if he was to leave.

And keep an eye on rising RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, for whom there are already whispers of a 100m fee in euros. That doesn’t quite equate to 100m in pounds, but if he keeps developing and a club needs him, it could get close.

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