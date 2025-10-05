Angel Di Maria has raved about his compatriot who turned down the chance to join Manchester United and work with Ruben Amorim in the summer transfer window, with the star winger now starring for Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso.

Di Maria is one of the greatest and most decorated players in modern football, with the former Man Utd winger starring for the likes of Benfica, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in his illustrious career.

The 37-year-old winger, who is now playing for Rosario Central in his native Argentina, won the Primeira Liga in Portugal with Benfica, LaLiga and the Champions League (once each) with Madrid and the Ligue 1 title five times with PSG.

The winger, who helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, failed to make an impact at Man Utd, though, scoring just four goals and providing 11 assists in 32 appearances for the Red Devils.

Di Maria was at Man Utd for just one season and was hugely disappointing, but even the most ardent of Old Trafford fans will admit that he is a legend of the game.

The Argentine’s latest comments on Franco Mastantuono will be tough to take for the Man Utd fans, with the 18-year-old winger having turned down the chance to join the Red Devils and work with Amorim to sign for Spanish and European giants Real Madrid, as reported by United In Focus on May 17.

Real Madrid and River Plate struck a deal for the winger, with Los Blancos paying €63.2million (£55m, $74m) in total (including money for Spanish tax authorities and AFA Structural Funds) for the 18-year-old Argentina international.

Mundo Deportivo quotes Di Maria as saying about Mastantuono: “He started the Champions League well. I think he has a lot more quality than me.

“Honestly, he made me very happy.

“He gets along so quickly with his teammates, his skill, that cunning, always wanting to take things head-on and take on the world, is a very good thing.

“They’re surely going to value him a lot.”

Franco Mastantuono flourishing at Real Madrid after Man Utd snub

Man Utd were among the clubs that were keen on Mastantuono when he was at River Plate, with Liverpool also making a play for him.

However, the winger had his heart set on a move to Madrid and did not hesitate when Los Blancos firmed up their interest.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told United in Focus on May 17: “United have spoken to his people this week.

“However, the thing with Mastantuono is that although he turns 18 in August, I have had it confirmed to me that he won’t be moving until 2026.

“United are in the running, but the plan wasn’t for him to move this summer anyway. Real Madrid are in the driving seat, but United are not out of the equation.

“I don’t think anyone will pay his €45m (£38m) release clause, though. But he really does want to join Madrid, however, we will have to see because there isn’t really room for him at Madrid.

“But over the last 10 days, United have definitely held talks with him. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are also interested.”

Bailey reported on TBR on June 7 that Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United also made a play for Mastantuono, but ‘he opted for Real Madrid’.

Mastantuono’s decision has been vindicated by Madrid manager Xabi Alonso making him an important player in his team and regularly using him in his starting line-up.

Despite being only 18 and being signed in the summer of 2025, Mastantuono has made five starts and two substitute appearances in LaLiga and two starts in the Champions League for arguably the world’s biggest club, scoring one goal in the process.

Mastantuono has made the right-wing position at Madrid his own, and he can only get better in the coming years, as Man Utd are left to wonder what might have been.

