Bayern Munich are stepping up their search for a long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer, whose legendary spell with the Bavarian side is slowly approaching its final chapters.

TEAMtalk is aware that among the top names on the club’s shortlist is AC Milan’s goalkeeper Mike Maignan — one of the most consistent and complete goalkeepers in European football.

Maignan is under contract with AC Milan until June 2026, but talks over a potential renewal have slowed down in recent weeks.

This situation has opened the door for possible changes next summer, especially if no agreement is reached soon. In the most optimistic scenario for interested clubs, Maignan could even leave as a free agent in 2026.

Chelsea, who had tried to sign the French goalkeeper before the Club World Cup, eventually decided – as we reported in July – to continue with Robert Sanchez as their starting goalkeeper, but they could return for Maignan if the opportunity arises.

Several Premier League clubs are also monitoring the situation, but Bayern Munich remains an option for the AC Milan No.1.

With Neuer nearing the end of his contract and his age starting to show, Bayern view Maignan as the ideal heir, with Vincent Kompany highly appreciating his modern style and his ability to command the entire team from the back.

Maignan far below Neuer in one area

Maignan and Neuer have very similar stats in terms of saves so far this season, according to SofaScore.

Neuer has made 10 saves in Bundesliga football, at an average of two per game.

Maignan, in the Serie A, has made nine saves, averaging 2.3 per game.

But Neuer has always been known as one of – if not the – best sweeper keepers in the world, and that’s where Maignan does not compare.

82 per cent of the passes Neuer have made this season have been accurate; he’s made 94 per cent in his own half, 41 per cent into the opposition’s half and 54 per cent of long balls have been completed.

Maignan’s overall accurate passing statistics are at 71 per cent. In his own half, he’s been very good, finding a team-mate 91 per cent of the time, but where he falls short is in long balls – only 19 per cent of passes are accurate into the opposing half, and only 36 per cent of his long balls find a team-mate.

He also has only 37.5 touches per game, compared to Neuer’s 45.8, as team-mates are happy to play through him.

That suggests the system will have to change if Maignan is signed, and that could hurt Bayern, as that extra option when they have the ball can give them an edge over other clubs.

Bayern Munich round-up: Huge pair coming for Olise

Both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with interest in Bayern winger Michael Olise of late.

PSG were said to be willing to pay €100million for him, before a report revealed Liverpool would go far higher, shattering their own British transfer record with a €150million offer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and City have been confirmed to be interested in Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic.

And though Bayern made an approach to sign Jurrien Timber, it’s stated there is “no chance” of them landing the Arsenal defender, with Mikel Arteta enamoured with him, and new contract talks underway.

