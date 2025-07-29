Manchester United have slashed their asking price for Jadon Sancho and a report has revealed which powerful club are now being tempted by the new asking price.

Sancho is among the cluster of stars Man Utd are desperately seeking to offload this summer. Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho also have the green light to leave, while Marcus Rashford was the first of the five to depart after completing an initial loan switch to Barcelona.

Man Utd would prefer permanent sales to bost their spending power right here and now. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have been banked and United aided their cause by negotiating instalments-based payments.

However, the Red Devils are limited in what else they can do prior to player sales, making the departures of stars like Sancho all the more important.

Persistent links with Juventus continue to flood the media, though The Athletic’s David Ornstein poured cold water on those one week ago.

Instead, the latest from Sky Germany states Sancho could sign for Borussia Dortmund for a third time.

Their reporter, Patrick Berger, stated Dortmund are “once again dealing with Jadon Sancho.”

That comes after Man Utd reportedly slashed their asking price down to just €18m-€20m.

“BVB is once again dealing with Jadon Sancho,” wrote Berger. “The topic is still being discussed internally and is not entirely closed.

“Manchester United is said to be demanding around €18m-20m.”

€18m-€20m current equates to just £15.6m-£17.3m. For context, Sancho was signed by Man Utd for £73m and aged 25, should theoretically only now be entering the prime years of his career.

Nevertheless, United’s desperation for a quick sale has seemingly prompted the asking price drop.

Man Utd had hoped to seal Sancho’s sale to Chelsea for a fee of roughly £25m. Sancho’s loan at Stamford Bridge contained a conditional obligation to buy that was triggered, though the Blues had a get-out mechanism.

And after failing to convince Sancho to accept a pay cut, Chelsea pulled the plug on the move and paid Man Utd a £5m penalty fee.

Figures of £25m and then £20m were cited by Italian reports when detailing Juventus’ interest. But if Sky Germany are accurate, a sum as low as £15.6m could now be enough to seal a deal.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫️ Man Utd, Newcastle wait as ‘most serious’ Benjamin Sesko ‘opening bid’ is launched

🔴⚫️ Vivell masterplan to secure stellar coup as Man Utd lodge lowball bid for star Amorim loves

🔴⚫️ Romano REVEALS ALL on Man Utd chase for Donnarumma after keeper signing admission

Man Utd QUIZ: Biggest sale each year (2014-present) ⬇️