Newcastle are not waiting around in their quest to replace the wantaway Alexander Isak with a huge opening offer launched for Benjamin Sesko – though multiple sources, including Fabrizio Romano, have explained why the bid may not spell the end of Manchester United’s interest in the RB Leipzig striker.

The Magpies are keen to bolster their strikeforce as they ponder life after their star man Isak, who has made clear his wishes to leave and complete a blockbuster move to Liverpool. And while the official Newcastle line remains ‘not for sale’ regarding their superstar Swede, the fact that they are strongly looking into successors very much suggests otherwise.

As a result, Eddie Howe and Co. have very much locked on to the services of Sesko, who is free to leave RB Leipzig this summer if their asking price is met. And while the powerful Slovenian has a €80m (£70m, $94m) exit clause in his contract, it is widely reported they could be open to his sale for some distance below that price.

However, that potential sale has also alerted Manchester United, who themselves are looking for a new centre forward to play as the figurehead in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Indeed, a big claim on Monday morning claimed the 22-year-old is favouring the move to Old Trafford, despite reaching an agreement in principle over a five-year contract at St James’ Park.

In light of that agreement, though, the Magpies are now understood to have launched a concrete bid for the player’s services, described by journalist Santi Aouna as the ‘most serious contender’ for his signature.

Aouna wrote on X: ‘Newcastle are preparing an opening bid in around of €72-74m [up to £64m, $85m] for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. Manchester United have also shown interest, but for now Newcastle are currently the most serious contenders for the player.’

Adding to his statement on social media, Aouna wrote in Foot Mercato: “Newcastle have been the big losers of the English summer transfer window so far. While there was the signing of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest, the Magpies failed to secure [Hugo] Ekitike, who were overtaken by Liverpool, who are now targeting their own striker Alexander Isak. They also saw Manchester City overtake them on goalkeeper James Trafford.

“Two blows that Newcastle will try to forget by sending a big offer to RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko.

“The Slovenian striker is patiently waiting for his turn in this transfer window, after seeing Gyokeres, Osimhen, Ekitike, and others change clubs.

“The opening could come from Newcastle, who are planning to make an initial offer of around €73m to snatch him from RB Leipzig. The German club knows they will be attacked for their player before the end of the transfer window.”

Despite those claims, Fabrizio Romano insists Manchester United cannot be discounted from the race….

Man Utd waiting in the wings for Sesko – Romano

After our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on July 25 that Newcastle were having to navigate some difficult financial barriers before pushing forward with their move, Romano has now revealed another major hurdle that could block their path in Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Next week will be important, very important for the future of Benjamin Sesko. Newcastle are going very big with a contract proposal ready for the player and they are also ready to approach RB Leipzig. Newcastle are going very strong and are prepared to make important things happen for the Slovenian striker. They will go big next week.

“Manchester United are still discussing Benjamin Sesko internally. It is an expensive deal, so it is not easy, but don’t forget the gentleman’s agreement I told you. For some clubs, indicated by Benjamin Sesko as ‘special clubs’ for him, the price of the package can be €70m to €80m fixed, €5m to €10m in add-ons. It can be an important factor.

“With Newcastle going very big and Manchester United discussing strikers and Sesko internally. Keep an eye on this story in the next week, in the next days. Newcastle will go with a big proposal, Manchester United will discuss his name again with the coach involved in the conversation, with the directors to see if they can make it happen or not.”

And Romano’s update follows claims made by German journalist Guido Schafer, who is adamant that the former RB Salzburg striker still prefers a move to Old Trafford over St James’ Park.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg is also refusing to rule Man Utd out the race, adding on his X account: ‘Manchester United are not giving up on Benjamin #Sesko. As revealed today, #MUFC have presented the player with clear figures and their project. Sesko is impressed by Man Utd’s efforts to sign him.

“However: Newcastle are fully in the race and not backing down. An offer is ready to be submitted at any time. Leipzig are now demanding at least €80 million (£69.4m, $92.7m).”

Despite all that, former United defender Rio Ferdinand is urging his former club not to waste their money on signing the Slovenian, feeling their cash would be better spent on bolstering their midfield and, in particular, Brighton star Carlos Baleba.

“I think you’ve got to look at the here and now at the moment with Man Utd. That’s what I said about a number nine,” Ferdinand explained. “I’m not really doubting [Sesko] as a player. I’m saying Man Utd need experience at the top of the pitch.

“They’ve got Hojlund, they’ve got Zirkzee, they’ve got Chido. Young, inexperienced players. They need someone to look at and go, ‘That’s how you play as a number nine.’ That’s how you do it. When you’re going to buy somebody who hasn’t got as much experience as I’d like, I think that’s another risk. Is it worth taking with inexperienced players at this level?”

While suggesting a move for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins would be a safer bet, Ferdinand continued: “If I don’t get a striker, I’d go midfield. There’s only one name I’m thinking about, I’ve got to be honest, who I think fits the bill for what we need…

“An Amorim-type player as well. Physically great, can drive with the ball, can take it in all areas, very good tactically, great energy, great legs, Premier League experience, centre midfield. Brighton star Carlos Baleba.

“That’s who I go and get. That’s my man. That’s the one I go and get. I go and break the bank.”

Ferdinand then debated the merits of either signing a big-money striker or a trusted, energetic midfielder, to which he continued: “So if I got the money for the four players that are surplus to requirements now, would I get a number nine or would I get Baleba?

“Would I get a number nine, I’m not sure about, who’s a bit young, inexperienced, or would I get Baleba with Premier League experience and know what he can do here? I’m going Baleba, sorry.

“I’m going to go with Baleba. I think he’ll have a huge impact on this squad, on this team. You free up a few people in that midfield area as well to have a little less responsibility defensively because I think he’s all-action. He can do it all.”

Man Utd told to sign ‘defender’s worst nightmare instead’; Romano rates Isak exit chances

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been told to make Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta their new striker, despite a bid being drawn up for another French centre-forward and ongoing talks for Sesko.

United also hold concrete interest in Randal Kolo Muani and are pushing to sign the Paris Saint-Germain striker amid claims he can leave for a hugely discounted price.

Over at Newcastle, it now seems only a matter of time before the Magpies receive that concrete offer from Liverpool for Isak.

Providing an update on the saga, Romano has rated Liverpool’s chances of a deal at 60% and having explained where the player’s mind is at.

Elsewhere, legendary former Reds striker Robbie Fowler has given his verdict on the chances of Liverpool signing Isak from their rivals in the summer window.

