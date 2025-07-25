Ruben Amorim has revealed how four wantaway Manchester United players “will stay” if certain conditions are not met in the summer transfer window.

United have a number of players who they would be willing to see leave this summer. Last season, they loaned out the likes of Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Rashford has already moved on loan again, to Barcelona, while the other three players remain, alongside Alejandro Garnacho, who’s also on the chopping block

But while United are willing to let them go, Ruben Amorim has detailed the situation in which each can stay.

He said: “There are different reasons for the players. Some players have to find a new place to have more space in the team and other players clearly show they want a new challenge and want new teams. We are just allowing these players to have time to think and to decide.

“If we reach a point where they have to join the team, they will join the team because they are our players. I know for a fact, these people, Omar [Berrada], Jason [Wilcox] and the club, have a number for these players. If they don’t reach that, they will be Manchester United players, no doubt about that.

“I understand that clubs are waiting for the last minute but they can have a surprise. I’m ready to receive the players, they have more competition, more competition. If you want to play in the World Cup next year you need to play.

“So I’m really happy with that because I have more options. If they have to fight each other to play, for me it’s perfect.

“In any team, if you see the best teams in the world, you feel the bond between all the players and that is really important. Then I think we need to remind ourselves how special it is to be at Manchester United.

“That is my feeling, it’s the best club in the world and it should be for everyone on the pitch and everyone at the club and I really like that feeling. I really like to be in a group that is healthy.”

United men want to leave

On July 4, it was reported that the aforementioned players had all told United they wanted to leave, for different reasons.

That could mean there is less commitment to the cause if they are reintegrated to the side.

But Amorim feels there is a togetherness at the club which should help things: “We are going to suffer, we have problems but that feeling of bonding from everybody, from the staff, from the players, with the technical staff is really important and can help us win some games where we are not playing so well because we are positive.”

He also stated he was happy with the signings the club has made so far.

Amorim said: “Really pleased. It’s really important to sign new players as soon as possible. Sometimes it’s not possible but I’m really pleased.

“Because they have already proved in Premier League, that is already really important in the moment. Matheus can play in different positions so you have more mobility to change the starting XI, so I’m really pleased.”

Man Utd round-up: Antony open to Saudi route

Wantaway winger Antony may reportedly be ‘open to exploring’ a move to Saudi Arabia, with two ‘top clubs’ there keen on signing him.

There’s also a potential Saudi move on the cards for Luke Shaw, who’s reportedly told United he wants to quit, amid interest from the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Amorim has reportedly been blocked from signing a new midfielder given Casemiro is still at the club.

And it’s been reported that intermediaries offered Viktor Gyokeres to United, but he’s now getting very close to a move to Arsenal becoming official.

