Real Madrid have decided to meet JJ Gabriel and Manchester United’s financial requirements, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals what the teenage prodigy is planning to do about his future away from Old Trafford.

On September 15, Gabriel and his camp informed Man Utd that he wanted to leave with immediate effect.

Gabriel, who turned 16 on October 6, wanted Man Utd to cancel his registration with immediate effect.

Man Utd, though, have decided against granting Gabriel’s request.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in snapping up Gabriel.

Sources have told us that Chelsea, too, are keen on signing the teenager.

According to The Guardian, Man Utd have made Gabriel ‘an official scholarship contract offer’.

This means that any Premier League club looking to sign Gabriel must now negotiate a fee directly with Man Utd, irrespective of whether or not the youngster accepts the Red Devils’ offer.

The report has added: ‘If one is not reached, compensation will be set by a Professional Football Compensation Committee tribunal.

‘At a tribunal, United would expect to receive in excess of £3m, plus a clause in the deal granting them 20% of his next transfer fee.’

However, the problem for Man Utd in regard to getting a high fee for Gabriel, according to The Guardian, is that ‘Real Madrid are favourites to sign him’.

The report has noted: ‘According to official Fifa compensation figures for a Category I academy, United would receive around £350,000 if he moves abroad.

‘He would ordinarily have been prevented from transferring before his 18th birthday, but is eligible for an EU passport through his parents.’

According to Bernabeu Digital, a Real Madrid-centric Spanish news outlet, Madrid are ‘prepared to offer what both the player and Manchester United are asking, as he is considered a player of the future and could be ready to join the first team very soon’.

While Man Utd would get a modest fee of £350,000 for Gabriel, the attacking player himself is demanding at least €1million (£850,000, $1.12m) a year as salary, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Plettenberg said on Sky Germany’s YouTube channel: “Gabriel is currently in the process of getting his Cypriot passport, not an Irish one.

“It should be finalised in the next few days. He would then formally complete his move in January.

“Agent Ali Barat was in Munich on 5 May this year for talks with Bayern. There were fresh talks on Monday.

“Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern are the main contenders to sign him, PSG lurking in the background.

“Bayern are sceptical about their chances because of his ‘XXL’ financial demands – his salary would be over €1m plus an ‘exorbitant’ signing-on fee.

“Barcelona and Real Madrid would be willing to pay him millions.

“If he were to choose Bayern, they would immediately integrate him into the first team. JJ has already rejected Leipzig and Leverkusen.”

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JJ Gabriel prefers move abroad – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Gabriel has no intention whatsoever of continuing his career at Man Utd.

Sources have told us that the teenager prefers a move abroad.

Real Madrid, who appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager in the summer of 2026, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are the four major European clubs that are trying to convince the teenager.

While Chelsea are refusing to give up, Bailey reported on October 6 that the Blues have been told that the attacker prefers to continue his footballing career outside of England.

Bailey said: “Sources understand that Chelsea are pushing hardest among English clubs and have impressed Gabriel with the potential offer from Stamford Bridge.

“However, the Blues have been informed that, as things stand, Gabriel is heading abroad if and when he departs United.

“The highly-rated youngster has been attracting major interest across Europe, with Real Madrid and Barcelona leading the charge after both clubs held talks with the player.”

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