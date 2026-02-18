Manchester United will reassess Joshua Zirkzee’s future at the end of the season, with the club open to the possibility of signing a more experienced forward as a replacement, TEAMtalk understands.

Zirkzee came close to a return to Serie A in January, but potential moves were ultimately blocked. Since then, he has struggled for regular involvement and has only managed a couple of very brief appearances under Michael Carrick.

As things stand, there is a growing expectation that talks at the end of the campaign could lead to his departure.

If Zirkzee does leave, United will need to carefully assess the balance of their squad and determine how best to replace him.

Strengthening midfield remains the club’s primary focus heading into the summer window, but other areas of the team are also set to be addressed.

There are two possible approaches when it comes to filling Zirkzee’s role. The current recruitment model favours young, high-potential players who can develop and form the core of the side for years to come. However, sources suggest it is not out of the question that United could deviate from that strategy in this instance, as it is a good place to address their decreasing levels of experience.

The oldest and most decorated senior outfield player, Casemiro, is going to move on and after him, 32-year-old Harry Maguire and 31-year-old Bruno Fernandes both have varying degrees of uncertainty over their futures.

Man Utd considering ‘experienced’ replacement for Zirkzee

The idea of adding a seasoned forward to rotate with attacking options such as Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo is expected to be discussed more seriously towards the end of the campaign.

Experienced strikers such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have played starring roles at Old Trafford in recent seasons, but no one in the squad fits that profile currently.

United will look to kick on and compete for trophies on all fronts next term, and bringing in a proven forward could help take the pressure off Sesko – especially if Zirkzee does depart.

Zirkzee was tracked closely by Roma during the January window but also had interest from the Premier League, with West Ham particularly keen.

It will be interesting to see what the next chapter holds for him should the Red Devils decide to let him go.

Zirkzee joined United in a deal worth around £36.5million from Bologna in the summer of 2024, and has notched just nine goals in 67 appearances for the Red Devils.

Latest Man Utd news: Spectacular Endrick links / Crushing Thuram blow

Meanwhile, shock reports suggest that United have emerged as favourites to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick, who’s currently thriving on loan with Lyon.

United allegedly aim to convince Madrid to sell the 19-year-old with a big financial proposal, while Arsenal have also made enquiries into his availability.

However, contrary to the report, we have been told that Madrid plans to rebuff all advances for Endrick, as they view him as a key player for their future.

In other news, United look set to miss out on the signing of long-term midfield target Khephren Thuram.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Juventus are expected to tie the French international down to a new contract, which will see him stay in Turin for years to come.

