Juventus have been dealt a brutal Deadline Day setback after being informed that two of their priority attacking targets will not be leaving the Premier League, and all eyes are now on whether they move for an ultra-risky target whose agreed deal just collapsed.

The Serie A giants, who abandoned talks for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta earlier this month, had switched their focus to ambitious late swoops for Tottenham striker Randal Kolo Muani and Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Both players were viewed as ideal fits for Max Allegri’s push to bolster his frontline before the window slammed shut.

However, senior sources at both Spurs and United have now confirmed to us that neither club will sanction a departure at this stage of the window, leaving Juve’s plans in tatters.

TEAMtalk has been told that Kolo Muani – who previously enjoyed a brief spell in Turin earlier in his career – was enthusiastic about returning to the Old Lady, believing the move would offer him a more prominent role and a chance to reignite his season.

The France international had made it clear he was open to the switch, but Tottenham’s hierarchy have refused to weaken their squad with no time to secure a replacement.

Zirkzee, meanwhile, has been pushing for a return to Italy after struggling for consistent minutes at Old Trafford.

The former Bologna star sees regular first‑team football as essential ahead of this year’s World Cup finals and was prepared to force the issue if United showed any willingness to negotiate.

But United have stood firm. Sources close to the club insist that interim boss Michael Carrick wants him as part of his attacking rotation and has no intention of letting him leave, even on loan.

With both Premier League clubs shutting the door, Juventus have been left scrambling for alternatives as the clock ticks down – and one avenue they’re exploring is an ultra-risky move for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Crystal Palace’s proposed move to AC Milan fell through on Monday afternoon. Mateta failed a medical over the weekend and upon conducting extensive further tests on Monday, Milan opted to call the move off.

However, Palace – who still want to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves – are still hopeful a new solution can be found for Mateta despite the deadline fast approaching.

Any such exit will come in the loan form and Juventus are weighing up whether to pick up where Milan left off even despite the knee issue flagged up in Milan’s medical.

