Chelsea plotting shock move for Man Utd star to satisfy Rosenior; he’s set to leave Old Trafford

Chelsea are being linked with a shock move for Harry Maguire

One of Chelsea’s top transfer priorities under new manager Liam Rosenior is to bring in a new centre-back, and reports suggest they could make a shock move for Manchester United star Harry Maguire.

The Blues have enjoyed an excellent start to life under Rosenior, winning the first two Premier League games of his tenure, rising to fourth-place as things stand.

But one area they are keen to strengthen in is defence, as evidenced by their pursuit of Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet this month.

However, negotiations for the 20-year-old have proven difficult, with Rennes determined not to let him go in January unless a mammoth offer arrives.

Chelsea could therefore opt to wait until summer to do their defensive business, and Caught Offside claims that a surprise move for Maguire is being considered.

It’s claimed that the Blues have emerged as ‘surprise suitors’ for the 32-year-old, who is currently set to be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, when his United contract expires.

“Maguire’s availability has a lot of clubs taking a look,” a source reportedly told Caught Offside. “Chelsea are surprisingly open to this deal – they know they’re missing an experienced Thiago Silva-like figure at the back. It’s not necessarily the most likely outcome, but don’t rule it out.”

Man Utd face big Maguire decision amid Chelsea links

Along with Chelsea, West Ham, Everton, Bournemouth, Napoli and Roma have been linked with Maguire, so he will have no shortage of options should he leave United on a free.

However, Michael Carrick’s side are yet to make a final decision on Maguire’s future.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in an update earlier this week that Maguire’s preference would be to stay at Old Trafford for another campaign.

We understand United’s preference leans towards a short-term deal, likely a one-year extension with an optional second year, to minimise risk.

But any new deal would come with a significant pay cut from his existing £190,000-per-week salary.

This aligns with INEOS strategy to shed high-earning older players – to trim the wage bill, prioritise emerging talent, and bring the average age of the squad down.

Despite time running out, Maguire remains optimistic. The appointment of Carrick as interim manager has injected fresh hope as Maguire views him as the ideal figure to revive his form.

He played the full 90 minutes of United’s 2-0 win over Manchester City last weekend – Carrick’s first game in charge – and started again against Arsenal today.

