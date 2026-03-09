A Tottenham star heavily linked with leaving and who is on the radars of both Liverpool and Manchester United has demolished his chances of earning a move to either club with his recent actions, according to Glen Johnson.

The irony at Tottenham right now is that despite the club’s monumental struggles this season, there’s no shortage of in-demand stars who if leaving, would likely go on to join bigger sides much further up the table.

Chief among them is centre-back, Micky van de Ven, who numerous sources have confirmed has very real chances of leaving the club at season’s end.

The Daily Mail recently declared the Dutchman is ‘keen’ to move on. That came after sources told TEAMtalk back in February that a summer switch is definitely in play.

Liverpool – in the market for a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk at left centre-back – hold confirmed interest.

So too do Real Madrid, while our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Man Utd will be in the mix too if the green light to a blockbuster transfer is given.

Reports have talked up a mammoth £100m price tag, which buying clubs would naturally attempt to bring down to something more palatable.

But according to former Chelsea, Liverpool and England right-back, Glen Johnson, Van de Ven is inadvertently torpedoing any hopes he might have of joining one of England’s two biggest clubs.

Van de Ven was recently spotted appearing to ignore the mid-match tactical instructions of his manager, Igor Tudor, in the heavy defeat to Arsenal.

That came after Van de Ven was seen snubbing former boss Thomas Frank in the aftermath of a loss to Chelsea earlier in the campaign.

Johnson believes those types of actions will not go unnoticed at Anfield and Old Trafford, and that sort of behaviour – especially if it’s a pattern and not a one-off – would not be tolerated.

“Managers need to know that ability alone isn’t enough,” said Johnson (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“Players need to be willing to do what their teammates, the manager, and the team require in games.

“It’s not nice to see someone publicly disagreeing with in-house decisions like Micky van de Ven did.

“Disagreeing in the dressing room or on the training ground is fine, as you want the best for everyone.

“But to do it publicly is off-putting. It gives the impression that a player is better than the rest. And maybe he is, but that’s not the point. You don’t want to see that.

Johnson added: “Van de Ven at Liverpool or Manchester United? There’d probably be a lot of (Tottenham) players that people would want to look at, but the ones they are looking at are still the players who are in this team and in a relegation battle.

“So there would be a couple of gems you could get on the cheap, for sure. But, as I say, if they were that good, they wouldn’t be in this position.”

