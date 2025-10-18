Amorim is a 'huge fan' of an Italy international - but who could pay the price?

Reports in Italy claim Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is a keen admirer of Inter Milan wing-back Federico Dimarco, with the chances of a deal for the 27-year-old explained.

In recent weeks, Amorim’s system at Man Utd has been under major scrutiny. Put simply, it just isn’t working. The 3-4-2-1 formation preferred by the Portuguese tactician isn’t getting the best out of, for example, Bruno Fernandes – a player who should be being built around.

If Amorim’s system was to be fully functional, one role that would be pivotal is the wing-backs, who have responsibilities to create width going forward and to offer security at the back.

But it appears the manager might not be entirely satisfied with his options there at present, since rumours persist about potential reinforcements.

Not for the first time recently, Italy international Dimarco has now been linked with United by Tuttosport, which claims Amorim ‘is a huge fan of his and would like to sign him’.

Dimarco is deemed to have started the season more ‘brilliantly and decisively’ than ever before, recording two goals and three assists from his first six appearances in Serie A.

But in the background, his contract situation opens up doubts about his future. Inter only have Dimarco tied down until 2027, so must be careful not to lose him for a cut-price fee.

Now, United are said to be hovering, which is interesting considering their current options at left-back. They have Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu as their main options, while Tyrell Malacia is being reintegrated and Diego Leon arrived in the summer as one for the future.

But delve a little deeper and it becomes apparent why United may still have a gap there. Shaw has featured more often as a left-sided centre-back this season and his days of being a wing-back may be over.

Neither Malacia nor Leon can really be considered genuine starters as things stand, which puts the onus on Dorgu – the first signing to arrive at Old Trafford after Amorim’s appointment as head coach last year – to take on the bulk of minutes at left-back.

But Dorgu is still only 20 and hasn’t yet looked like an immediate solution to United’s issues in his territory (plus he can play on the right wing if needed).

With that in mind, Dimarco would be an upgrade and a more proven player in the prime years of his career. But how easy would it be to get him to leave Inter?

Man Utd transfer chances rated for Dimarco

In two words: not very. The report explains that Dimarco wants to stay at Inter for the long term.

It’s the club he spent more than a decade in the academy of and the one he has been a permanent fixture of since 2021 after 18 months on loan with Hellas Verona.

Tuttosport goes a step further, adding that Dimarco wants to become Inter’s captain if he stays long enough (at least longer than Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella, presumably) and that he can picture retiring with the Nerazzurri.

The length of a new deal with Inter, though, would be until either 2029 or 2030.

Either way, it seems far-fetched for United to have a chance of attracting Dimarco. Despite their lack of European football this season, they attracted some high-profile players this summer, but none coming from clubs that they had the attachment to that Dimarco does with Inter.

Man Utd transfer news: Four-man midfield shortlist

While an elite wing-back would offer a timely boost for Amorim, a top-class midfielder is the main objective heading into the next two transfer windows.

On that front, sources have revealed the four-player shortlist United have compiled, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton among the names generating enthusiasm.

Elsewhere, United are open to exploring the addition of another striker in January if one of their current attackers leaves.

One of the forwards they are being linked with this week is a Real Madrid prospect – but there’s seven-way competition for his signature.