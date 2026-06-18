Man Utd will reportedly not pursue a deal to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer, as they prefer other options, while Arsenal have been told their dream signing will be joining Real Madrid.

The Red Devils and the Gunners are both looking to build on good seasons in the Premier League with the latter crowned Premier League champions.

Man Utd, on the other hand, went from strength to strength in the second half of the season under Michael Carrick, who was rewarded with the permanent head coach position.

Both sides are now looking for a new midfielder with Arsenal and the Red Devils being mentioned as potential landing spots for Bouaddi.

Arsenal have been bigged up the most with the Morocco international seen as their dream signing and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Gunners are in contact over a deal.

Romano told Time2Play: “Paris Saint-Germain have had him on their list for months, though midfield isn’t their priority this summer.

“Arsenal and Liverpool, meanwhile, have already met with his agents multiple times since January.

“Expect twists and late entries because this kid is the real deal.

“Juventus had shown interest as far back as April 2025, but the financials simply weren’t there to make it work.”

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Man Utd prefer to pursue other targets this summer

Bouaddi was brilliant as Morocco earned a 1-1 draw against Brazil in their first match at the World Cup and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth brought an update on the 18-year-old’s future, with Man Utd deciding against pursuing a deal.

Sheth wrote on Sky Sports: ‘Morocco’s Ayyoub Bouaddi caught the eye at the World Cup with his standout performance against Brazil – but he has had plenty of admirers in the Premier League long before this summer.

‘Arsenal are among the top clubs in England that have followed the 18-year-old Lille midfielder closely.

‘Central midfield is a position Arsenal want to strengthen this summer and Bouaddi is one of a number of players they have looked at.

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‘The teenager’s price tag will be a consideration for the Gunners with Bouaddi having signed a new contract with Lille in December. That deal takes him to the summer of 2029.

‘Sky Sports News reported in January that Manchester United have Bouaddi on their list of midfield targets.

‘However, they have prioritised other midfielders this summer, agreeing a deal for Ederson with Atalanta and now pursuing Mateus Fernandes at West Ham.’

Bouaddi ‘will be playing for Real Madrid next year’ – Giroud

Arsenal legend Olivier Giroud insists that Bouaddi will be playing for Real Madrid next year as he possesses all the qualities to be a top player.

Giroud told BBC Sport: “Over 60, 70 million the price is now…I think it’s going to be tough to keep him at Lille. But he’s a complete player and very versatile and he’s all over the place, a bit like N’Golo [Kante].

“The only thing he needs to improve, and he knows that because we’ve been teasing him about that a lot this year, is his finishing, like being more aggressive in front of goal. But if he has it, he’ll be playing for Real Madrid next year.”