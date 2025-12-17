Number Man Utd will sell Bruno Fernandes for revealed amid NEW quotes on Euro move

A report has outlined the exact number Manchester United could be forced into the sale of Bruno Fernandes for, and the playmaker has dropped a hint on where in Europe he wants to go.

Fernandes lit a fire under Man Utd earlier this week when his explosive comments to Canal11 came to light. Fernandes suggested Man Utd wanted to sell their captain last summer, but didn’t have the ‘courage’ to follow through. Fernandes ultimately rejected a lucrative contract offer from Saudi Arabia and his full quotes from the first part of that interview can be read here.

TEAMtalk reported back in November that Fernandes’ long-term future at Old Trafford beyond the current campaign was in serious doubt.

United are prepared to take a sledgehammer to their midfield in 2026 and the 31-year-old – despite still being the club’s best player – could be dispensed with for the greater good.

A move to Saudi Arabia has long been touted. Indeed, Al-Hilal bid £100m for Fernandes last summer and a sale at that price would’ve made the playmaker United’s record sale, surpassing the £80m received from Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

But according to a new update from The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, that Saudi offer was a case of going above and beyond to make a point and in reality, Fernandes can depart for almost half that amount.

Wheeler – who specialises in covering Man Utd – declared Fernandes ‘has a clause in his contract that means clubs outside the Premier League can buy him for £56.6million – around half what the Saudis were prepared to pay.’

Of course, the Saudis with their bottomless cash remain ready to pay above the odds to ensure they secure their man. But given Fernandes will be a year older and a year closer to free agency, Wheeler stated Saudi deal-makers now believe Fernandes can be signed for a fee in the £65m-£70m bracket next summer.

Furthermore, the reporter urged readers to keep an eye on Al-Ittihad moving for Fernandes in 2026, and not just Al-Nassr (where Cristiano Ronaldo plays) or Al-Hilal (the club that bid for Fernandes last summer).

Fernandes will assess his options after the 2026 World Cup, and new quotes from the second part of his interview with Canal11 have shed light on where he wants to go.

While Fernandes is open to moving to the middle east, he was also keen to name three European leagues – and one specific club – he’d like to experience.

He said: “I want to stay at Manchester United as long as I feel desired. I would like to experience the Spanish league and fight for big titles in Italy. I have many connections to Italy… my daughter was born there.

“I’ve already thought about returning to Portugal… the first option would be Sporting. To be happy, like it was with Sporting. But I don’t want to ruin the image that was left.

“But I don’t want to drag myself there, I want to add to it. And even try district football, at an advanced age. You play in the district for love, you feel different. I have friends in the district.”

Of course, any European side bidding for Fernandes would simply trigger the £56.6m release clause and would not bid more than necessary like the Saudis.

Man Utd reaction to Fernandes outburst

TEAMtalk understands that Manchester United’s owners and hierarchy have been left shocked and annoyed by Fernandes’ recent comments.

A source close to the club has confirmed that United insist that they did not invite the offers from Saudi Arabia last summer, and instead they claim they were led by Fernandes’ own entourage.

The source told us: “This has not gone down very well at all. The owners, the footballing top brass do not know where this has come from. They really have pushed back at this sort of thing in recent months and are far from happy with how this has come about.”

Whilst the club feel ‘let down’ by these comments they will look to move on from the incident, and remain insistent that Fernandes is very much their captain, and they are not looking to sell him anytime soon.

