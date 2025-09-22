Man Utd narrow Amorim replacement hunt to three names – they all have one thing in common

Fabrizio Romano has shed light on speculation Ruben Amorim will be sacked and a report claims Manchester United have narrowed their replacement hunt down to three familiar names.

Amorim’s position as manager of Manchester United has come under the spotlight in the early phases of the season. The vital victory over Chelsea has eased the pressure to a degree, though it won’t quell the noise entirely.

According to the latest from Football Insider, Man Utd are doing what all good clubs do by forming contingency plans.

The report stressed Amorim is NOT under any immediate threat of being relieved of his duties. Nevertheless, the club have drafted a three-man shortlist of worthy replacements if the axe is swung.

Per the report, the trio of managers under consideration are Marco Silva (Fulham), Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth) and Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace).

The common theme among the three bosses is they all boast Premier League experience.

One criticism levied at Man Utd over recent times is they’ve all too often been willing to spend big fees on players with no experience in England’s top flight.

That strategy begun to change over the summer with the additions of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, both of whom have settled quickly at Old Trafford.

By sizing up Silva, Iraola and Glasner, it may be a sign Man Utd now believe EPL experience is just as vital in the dugout too.

“I think obviously if Man United do decide to part ways with Amorim, they’re going to look for the best man for the job,” said FI reporter, Pete O’Rourke.

“Whether that’s a manager who’s already in the Premier League or somebody elsewhere, they’ll look at the market and see who is available.

“There are some top managers on their list from the Premier League, who are Premier League proven if they want somebody to come in and hit the ground running.

“So they might decide to look at one of these three: Glasner’s an interesting one as he is into the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace.

“Iraola has done a remarkable job of Bournemouth, lost most of his top players this summer, but still really flourishing at Bournemouth.

“And then Marco Silva has that experience of managing a number of clubs in the Premier League as well and done a very good job with Fulham.

“But look for United right now, they’re still remaining fully behind Ruben Amorim and they hope that he can turn things around.”

Fabrizio Romano explains Man Utd meeting

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, revealed over the weekend that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had recently held a number of meetings with key United personnel. A face-to-face meeting with Amorim was also held.

When taking to YouTube late on Sunday night, Romano shed light on the purpose of the meetings.

The reporter revealed Ratcliffe has no intention of interfering with Amorim’s day-to-day duties. The co-owner is not speaking with Amorim about individual players, team selections, formations, in-game tactics or anything of the sort.

Instead, Ratcliffe simply wants to be ‘present’ to ensure he can ‘understand’ the situation from top to bottom at all aspects of the club.

Ratcliffe being ‘present’ includes being visible during United matches too. The co-owner was spotted in the stands for the derby and Romano suggested it won’t be a shock to see Ratcliffe attending more Man Utd matches over the coming weeks and months.

Romano concluded by stating Amorim ‘feels this support’ and for now at least, the Portuguese is not close to being sacked.

