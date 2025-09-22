Newcastle United are very much in the picture to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as uncertainty continues over his long-term future in Turin and with sources revealing the player’s views on a move to the Premier League.

The Serbia international, who moved to Juventus in a €70m switch from Fiorentina in January 2022, is now in the final year of his contract at the Allianz Stadium. And with Vlahovic prepared to weigh up his options in January, serious talks over his future are expected before the end of the year.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle are still being kept informed of developments and could emerge as a potential destination for the striker, who has 114 career goals to his name from 285 appearances, in 2026.

Vlahovic has started the season strongly in Serie A with four goals and an assist to his credit from five appearances, but his form has never been the key issue in Juventus’ attempts to keep him.

Indeed, the main sticking point has always remained financial, with the club and player struggling to find common ground on contract terms.

Intermediaries were active all summer in trying to engineer a move for the 25-year-old, but negotiations repeatedly hit a dead end because of the difficulty in structuring a deal.

That struggle has left Juve with a pressing dilemma as his contract winds down, and the situation is now entering a decisive stage.

Vlahovic stance on Prem move as Man Utd intentions are explained

With Newcastle positioning themselves in the transfer race for the 38-times capped Serbia striker, sources have also explained both the striker’s stance on moving to England and on the competition, with Manchester United strongly linked, the Magpies will face.

Firstly, the news is a good one as far as Vlahovic’s intentions are concerned, with sources explaining the striker is very much keen to test himself in the Premier League, having looked into the prospect before his move to Juve and with Arsenal having made a strong push themselves to sign him that year.

Manchester United, of course, continue to be linked, but, according to sources, there has been no meaningful progress from Old Trafford. Chelsea and Tottenham have both made enquiries, while West Ham are also understood to have explored the possibility of a deal too, with club chiefs concerned by their lack of threat in attack.

Newcastle, however, are one of the clubs being kept in the loop.

And despite bolstering their attack with the additions of Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade in the summer, sources suggest they would not rule out moving for a player of Vlahovic’s calibre – though any serious push is more likely to come at the end of the season when he becomes a free agent.

For now, Juventus face renewed pressure to either find agreement on fresh terms or prepare for one of their star assets to depart without a fee.

