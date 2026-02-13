‘Agreement’ to help Man Utd sign £70m captain at stunning discount

Manchester United have received a major boost in their pursuit of Sporting CP leader Morten Hjulmand, as a fresh report has revealed the cut-price fee he is now available for, and with INEOS planning a statement double signing.

Hjulmand is a 26-year-old defensive midfielder who emerged as one of Lecce’s key stars in Italy before signing for Sporting in August 2023. Since then, the Dane has made 126 appearances for Sporting, helping them win two league titles and one Portuguese cup.

Hjulmand’s contract with Sporting runs until June 2028, but he is set to leave this summer instead. He has outgrown Sporting and is ready to test himself at the very highest level, likely with a Premier League club.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have all been tipped to bring Hjulmand to England.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola have provided an update on the situation. They report that it is ‘inevitable’ the 25-cap Denmark international will secure a transfer this summer, with Sporting ‘already looking’ for his replacement.

Sporting were at risk of losing the player last summer but convinced him to stay for one more year.

Hjulmand’s contract includes a huge €80million (£70m / $95m) release clause, though A Bola state that Sporting are ready to begin negotiations at the far lower price of €50m (£43.5m / $59m).

This means United could save up to £26.5m if they swoop for Hjulmand at the end of the season.

It emerged on January 16 that Hjulmand has a secret ‘agreement’ in place with Sporting chiefs that will allow him to leave for far less than his exit clause this summer.

Hjulmand an option to partner Anderson

TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones revealed back in October that Hjulmand is United’s No 1 overseas target as they look to bolster their midfield.

The MEN’s Tyrone Marshall said on February 6 that United will push to sign a top Premier League midfielder first before looking abroad for his potential partner, with Hjulmand among the likely candidates.

In terms of Premier League targets, United are big admirers of Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba, while Adam Wharton is also on their radar.

United continue to track Hjulmand’s situation even after the sacking of Ruben Amorim, his former Sporting manager. But whether United’s interest in Hjulmand has dipped since Amorim’s departure remains to be seen.

Man Utd: Signing ‘conversations’ underway; two Serie A targets

Meanwhile, United are trying to stop Arsenal from winning the race for a Blackburn Rovers starlet, we can reveal.

Arsenal have put themselves at the front of the queue to complete a deal for the striker, though United have opened rival ‘conversations’ – and our sources suggest the landscape might be shifting.

In terms of more senior United targets, the Red Devils are keen on a deadly Inter Milan full-back and a versatile Juventus star.

We understand the pair will be scouted during the Derby d’Italia on Saturday.