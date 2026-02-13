Tottenham ‘offered’ 47y/o manager after two-time league winner REJECTS immediate swap

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to hire Igor Tudor as the interim manager for the rest of the season, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Robbie Keane’s private stance on leaving his job at Ferencvaros to come to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium right now is revealed.

Following the sacking of Thomas Frank as the manager earlier this week, Tottenham are now actively looking for a new boss. The north London club’s plan is to hire an interim manager until the end of the season and then make a full-time appointment.

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the top candidates to take over at Tottenham, with our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting that the Argentine would love to return to the Premier League club.

However, Tottenham would have to wait until the end of the 2026 World Cup finals this summer, as Pochettino is in charge of the USA national team right now.

Fraser Fletcher reported on January 7 that Tottenham had an eye on Roberto De Zerbi, who was then in charge of Marseille.

Although De Zerbi parted company with Marseille this week, the Italian tactician is not looking to take on a new managerial job right now, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, on X.

Sources have now told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Tottenham have been offered the chance to hire Igor Tudor as an interim manager.

The 47-year-old former Croatia international central defender is without a managerial role at the moment, following his departure from Juventus in October 2025.

Former Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose is also in the running for the Tottenham role on an interim basis.

Bailey told us about Tudor: “My source has confirmed that Tottenham have been offered Igor Tudor, and they insist that he is being considered.

“Tudor was offered to Nottingham Forest, too.

“Tottenham are insisting that the next managerial appointment will be interim, but, in theory, they could get the role full-time at the end of the season should they impress.

“I have been told that Marco Rose is also in the running for the interim managerial role at Tottenham.”

Robbie Keane stance on taking Tottenham role – sources

Former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane is also a candidate to take charge of the first team.

Keane, who had two spells at Tottenham as a player, has done well in his managerial career so far.

The 45-year-old former Republic of Ireland international striker is in charge of Hungarian club Ferencvaros at the moment.

Keane won Nemzeti Bajnokság I with Ferencvaros in the 2024/25 campaign and led Maccabi Tel Aviv to the Israeli Premier League title in the 2023/24 season.

Regarding Keane and Tottenham, Bailey said: “Robbie Keane’s camp have confirmed to me that he would not consider taking the job on an interim basis.”

Keane himself has publicly said that he is happy at Ferencvaros, and directly addressed Tottenham rumours this week by saying: “I can’t help speculation.”

Latest Tottenham manager news: Michael Carrick wanted, Spurs legend linked

Meanwhile, odds have been slashed on a German manager taking charge of the Tottenham first team, and it would be a shock if he gets the role.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick is under ‘senior consideration’ at Tottenham and has outlined the reasons why last season’s Europa League winners like him.

And finally, a Tottenham legend has emerged as a shock candidate to take over the first-team managerial role until the end of the season.