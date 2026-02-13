Man City NOT giving up on Igor Thiago chase despite new Brentford contract as Hugo Viana gets involved

Brentford are over the moon to have secured Igor Thiago to a new long-term contract, but sources have told TEAMtalk that Manchester City remain keen on the Brazilian striker, along with Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

On February 13, Brentford announced on their official website that Thiago has signed a new contract until the summer of 2031, with the Bees having the option to extend it by a further year. The London club’s decision came after Thiago scored 18 goals in 27 appearances this season and was named the Premier League Player of the Month in November 2025.

Sources have told us that Brentford are delighted to have convinced Thiago to sign a new long-term deal.

Insiders insist that Brentford genuinely believe the Brazilian has the potential to become the best striker in world football, a view only strengthened by the calibre of clubs now tracking him.

We understand that Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are among the elite sides who have been left hugely impressed by Thiago’s rise, with all three monitoring his progress closely.

The Bees have moved decisively to reward the 24‑year‑old’s impact, handing him a bumper new deal that makes him the highest-paid player at the club.

It marks a remarkable turnaround for a forward who only arrived from Club Brugge in 2024 and saw his first months in England disrupted by a serious knee injury.

Brentford never wavered in their belief that Thiago could surpass former talisman Ivan Toney, and the Brazilian has delivered emphatically.

The 24-year-old form this season has propelled him into contention for Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil World Cup squad, while simultaneously firing him onto the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Sources have confirmed that every major club in Europe has watched Thiago in the last six months, and he has done nothing but enhance his reputation.

With 17 Premier League goals already – second only to Erling Haaland – Thiago has established himself as one of the division’s most devastating finishers.

Indeed, Man City are among those running the rule over Thiago, with the club’s director of football, Hugo Viana, conducting due diligence as the Premier League giants plan for the long-term future of their No.9 position.

Chelsea are also admirers, while Bayern Munich have added him to their list as they consider life after Harry Kane.

What Brentford are saying about Igor Thiago

A well-placed source told TEAMtalk about Thiago: “The club are over the moon with the new deal.

“Thiago is a great footballer but also a great presence around the place.

“He and his people know about the interest, of course, but they are not pushing for a move in the short or medium‑term.

“He is very happy at Brentford and believes he can achieve all his immediate goals with them.”

Brentford manager Keith Andrews has publicly raved about Thiago after the announcement of his new deal.

Andrews told Brentford’s official website: “It’s brilliant that Thiago has committed his long-term future to the club.

“The connection that he has with his team-mates, the staff and the fans, as well as how much the club means to him and he means to us, is pretty evident for everybody to see.

“Again, it’s the person before the player. I love working with him and I’ve loved seeing his evolution as a player. How he plays is such a big part of how we play and what our season has been so far.

“He’s been a massive player for us, so it’s a contract he thoroughly deserves and I’m really happy that the club have been able to get it done.”

Thiago said: “I love the club and the people in the club. It’s a true love, a real love.

“In the beginning, when I first came, I had the injury. The staff and the people around the training ground were helping me and supporting me.

“When the fans support me, and I see them singing my name and singing my song, it gives me more power. I’m really happy for all of the love they have given to me. It means so much.”

The striker added: “With Keith, it’s more of a relationship as a father and a son. I’m really happy with him as he trusts and believes in me.”

“I’m enjoying every single day and every single training session so much. It’s been a good journey and I’m happy to be here.”

