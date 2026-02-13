Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is not happy at his club, according to a report, as the chance to move to Real Madrid and play for Jurgen Klopp at Estadio Bernabeu remains alive.

Alvaro Arbeloa was appointed the Real Madrid manager last month following the departure of Xabi Alonso, but Los Blancos are already looking for better and more experienced candidates for next season.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is one of the top contenders for the Real Madrid managerial role.

Klopp himself has the desire to manage Barcelona or Madrid in the future, even though the German is happy in his current role as the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH.

Reports in Spain in January claimed that Klopp has told Madrid to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2025.

With Vinicius Junior out of contract at Madrid in 2027, Klopp would be ready to sanction an exit for the Brazil international winger at the end of the season.

The former Liverpool manager believes that he could enhance Williams’ game and make him better, including his end product, according to the report.

The 23-year-old, who won the Copa del Rey with Bilbao in 2023/24 and Euro 2024 with Spain in 2024, has scored four goals and given six assists in 26 appearances so far this season.

According to The Touchline, Williams is not happy at Bilbao and ‘feels trapped’ at the Basque giants after signing a new long-term contract in the summer of 2025.

Barcelona were keen on a 2025 summer deal for Williams, but on July 4, 2025, the winger put pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension to commit his future to Bilbao until 2035.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the release clause in Williams’ contract is €90million (£78.4m, $106.8m).

The reason why Williams is not happy is that he does not think that he will succeed at Bilbao because of a reported transfer ban that could handed to the club.

The account with 1.5million followers on X wrote on the platform at 8:30am on February 13, 2026: ‘Nico Williams’ entourage reveal that the player has lost his hope for success at Athletic Club, particularly after FIFA’s transfer ban for three seasons.

‘He feels trapped in the club, and regrets his decision. It affects him mentally, which also translates to his performances.’

Athletic Bilbao facing transfer embargo – report

According to Marca, Bilbao have been included on the FIFA Registration Bans, which means that the Spanish club now face the prospect of not making any new signings until the winter transfer window of 2028.

However, the reputable Spanish publication, which is Real Madrid-leaning and has close ties with the club’s hierarchy, has added that Bilbao ‘hope to resolve their issues with FIFA as soon as possible’

Marca has added: ‘The club maintains that it is a mere formality, a minor matter that will have no further impact.

‘”It’s a disagreement regarding rights to a player that will be resolved in the coming hours,” sources from the club indicate.’

Marca has further shed light on the situation and has named the player involved in the dispute.

The report continued: ‘The player in question is Alex Padilla, a goalkeeper who spent last season on loan at Pumas in Mexico and returned to Bilbao this summer after Agirrezabala went on loan to Valencia.

‘Padilla’s return cost Athletic around €300,000, the amount stipulated in the loan agreement.

‘Apparently, the disagreement stems from this transaction.’

With Bilbao not overly worried, it seems that this is just a storm in a teacup.

However, with Bilbao in mid-table in LaLiga at the moment and unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season, the door to Madrid remains open, especially if Vinicius Junior leaves.

