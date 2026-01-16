Man Utd learn about secret ‘agreement’ for £69m midfielder as Romano makes Vivell and Glasner ‘good connection’ claim

Manchester United will be delighted to learn that Morten Hjulmand will be available for a reduced fee in the summer of 2026, with the Red Devils maintaining their interest in the midfielder who Ruben Amorim wanted to bring to Old Trafford, as Fabrizio Romano brings the latest on Oliver Glasner potentially getting the managerial role at the Premier League club.

TEAMtalk has long reported that Man Utd’s top priority in 2026 is to sign an elite midfielder. We understand that Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlo Baleba are three of the midfielders who are on Man Utd’s shortlist.

Morten Hjulmand ‘agreement’ with Sporting CP

Hjulmand is also a player that Man Utd are keeping tabs on, with our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reporting on October 31, 2025, that the Red Devils have the Sporting CP star on their list for a potential 2026 deal.

Amorim wanted to sign the 26-year-old Denmark international midfielder from his former club Sporting CP.

Although Amorim is no longer in charge of Man Utd, according to Football Transfers, the club still remain admirers of Hjulmand.

The report has noted that Man Utd did not want to pay the €80million (£69.3m,$92.8m) release clause in the Danish star’s contract in the summer of 2025, but the Red Devils will be able to get him for a reduced fee at the end of the season because of a pact that the midfielder has with the Portuguese giants.

Portuguese journalist Sergio Krithinas told host Duncan Castles on The Transfers Podcast: “Morten Hjulmand, of course, he’s the leader of Sporting, team captain.

“There is, a bit like there was with Viktor Gyokeres, a kind of agreement with Sporting that they will make it easier for him to leave the club in the summer.

“We have seen this story before, of course, but Hjulmand, the way he behaved last summer, I think the club really appreciated that, and they will not ask for the buyout [clause] to release him.”

Hjulmand has been at Sporting CP since the summer of 2023 and is under contract at the Portuguese club until the summer of 2028.

Christopher Vivell and Oliver Glasner connection

Along with searching for a top-class midfielder, Man Utd are also on the hunt for a new permanent manager.

Michael Carrick will stay in charge of Man Utd for the rest of the season, and it is unlikely that he will be kept in the role thereafter.

Sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is Man Utd’s top candidate.

Glasner announced on Friday that he will leave Palace at the end of the season, and now transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Austrian has a good connection with Man Utd’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, who, like the 51-year-old, has worked in Germany.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I keep telling you guys that, for Man Utd, it will take time to have the final shortlist.

“De Zerbi is appreciated, was appreciated since 2024, but he’s busy with Marseille.

“Thomas Tuchel is busy with England, but INEOS are big fan of Thomas Tuchel, but obviously, there is a World Cup. Nothing will be decided now.

“Oliver Glasner, there are some people in Manchester United management, of course, Christopher Vivell, he’s German, he knows German football very well, there is a good connection, but, at the moment, it’s too early to say who is the manager that Man Utd want.

“For sure, there will be conversations for Oliver Glasner’s future because there are many clubs closely following his situation, but at the moment, I am not in a position to tell you, okay, he’s going to be in the shortlist of Man Utd because it’s too early.

“But, for sure, there will be movements, and for sure, he’s a really appreciated manager in the business.

Man Utd target Mile Svilar

Despite Senne Lammens having established himself as the number one goalkeeper for Man Utd, the Red Devils are seemingly in the market for another player between the posts.

According to CaughtOffSide, Man Utd are ‘monitoring’ AS Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

Chelsea, too, have taken a shine to the 26-year-old Serbia international, who is valued at €60m (£52m, $69.6m).

With Altay Bayındır and Andre Onana unlikely to be at Man Utd next season, a move for Svilar would make sense to compete with Lammens.

Having said that, we should note that CaughtOffSide has claimed that Man Utd are looking at Svilar as a long-term number one.

The Red Devils are reportedly ‘not fully convinced’ by Lammens’ performances this season.