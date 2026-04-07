Elliot Anderson has been linked with a move to Man Utd

Man Utd ‘remain seriously in the race’ to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in great form under Michael Carrick since the former Man Utd midfielder replaced Ruben Amorim as interim head coach.

Since then, the Red Devils have won seven, drawn two and lost one of Carrick’s first ten matches and have flown up to third in the Premier League table.

Man Utd fans are now dreaming of a return to the Champions League next term and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS could welcome a big cash boost from being in the European competition.

That could see the Red Devils compete with other top clubs for the most in-demand players, like Nottingham Forest’s Anderson, who is attracting interest from neighbours Man City.

And now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insists that Forest are expecting Man Utd to ‘remain seriously in the race’ to sign Anderson.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Forest expect Manchester United to remain seriously in the race for Elliot #Anderson. Manchester City have also registered their interest, although their current focus is on extending Rodri’s contract.

‘#MUFC #MCFC So far, no club has made direct contact with Forest. A fee in the region of £100-120 million is still being demanded. @SkySportDE.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd told to sign Anderson before World Cup

Former Man City and Aston Villa midfielder Gareth Barry reckons Man Utd should sign England international Anderson before the World Cup.

Barry told BoyleSports: “Manchester United are certainly going to be looking for a Casemiro replacement.

“Elliot Anderson is probably a slightly different player and a very different age, his skillset is a lot different. But I do like Anderson.

“If you’re a Man Utd scout, you’ll mention him. He’s one of the best off-the-ball players. He presses to limit the attacking player’s space. He’s one of the best around, and he’s capable of going the other way as well.

“That’s why Thomas Tuchel’s got him in his starting eleven over a lot of big-name players with England, and he’s a possible starter for the World Cup team.

“So I’m sure he’s being discussed in the Old Trafford boardroom, as well as maybe other teams.

“I think, from that sort of experience for a player and a club, if the deal is going to happen, try to get it done as soon as possible.

“I think it just helps everyone. It helps both clubs and helps the player, especially going into a big tournament.

“He doesn’t want to be thinking about his club future while trying to win the World Cup for England. It’s not going to help anyone. Also, the price tag could be a bit steeper if he has a good tournament.

“If something like that is going to happen and the player’s got his head around the fact that it’s time for a move, it’s certainly better to be done before the tournament than after.”

More Man Utd transfer news: Goalkeeper to leave, Tchouameni bid

On-loan Man Utd goalkeeper Radek Vitek, who is enjoying a brilliant spell at Championship side Bristol City, has hinted that he may leave Old Trafford in the summer.

While the Red Devils have received a boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid ace Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a report, as Man Utd and Liverpool see Tchouameni as an ‘ideal’ signing to push their respective projects forward.

Premier League sides Man Utd and Arsenal are reportedly eyeing late moves for Atalanta star Ederson, despite claims the midfielder having already agreed a switch to Spain.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.