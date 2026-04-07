Confirmed Man Utd deal a huge mistake as Scholes demands EIGHT sales

Paul Scholes has named eight Manchester United players he would sell this summer, with the decision to hand Harry Maguire a new contract appearing to be an error.

There will be big changes at Man Utd this summer, with Casemiro set to leave when his contract expires and fellow midfielder Manuel Ugarte expected to follow him through the exit door. Forwards Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are poised to leave permanently, while the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Tyrell Malacia and Altay Bayindir could be sold, too.

Such departures would help INEOS to fund their planned squad rebuild. They aim to sign two central midfielders, plus a left winger and left-back.

A centre-half, right-back and goalkeeper may also arrive at Old Trafford, depending on finances.

On The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes was quizzed on which players he would keep or sell in the summer.

The pundit praised Maguire but told United to prioritise other defenders to help them get closer to lifting major honours.

“Look, I think he’s been really good and he’s brought himself back from the dead really,” Scholes said.

“I think he’s been sensational with what he’s done, I’m so so pleased for him, but I’m thinking about a Manchester United team you want to win the league and the Champions League, and that’s where United should be aiming.

“I’m not sure you’d do that with Maguire, unless you’ve got someone like a Rio [Ferdinand] next to him then possibly, yeah.

“It’s Manchester United, you’ve got to be talking about winning the Premier League.

“If it’s one of four, you’d probably take him, but I’d have [Matthijs] de Ligt in that as one of four.

“I think they’re both quite similar, but De Ligt is a little bit younger, so that’s on his side. He’s a little bit quicker, so I’d probably just go for De Ligt.”

Despite Scholes’ exit wish, United have announced that Maguire has penned a new one-year deal that includes the option for an extra 12 months.

We revealed on March 21 that Maguire rejected four Premier League clubs to agree fresh terms with United.

Scholes’ attention then turned to fellow centre-back Leny Yoro.

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Leny Yoro has ‘struggled’ – Paul Scholes

“I think he’s struggled, me,” Scholes said. “I think there’s something in there, I think he needs a bit of time, but if you had to make a choice now, I’d probably sell him.”

On full-back Noussair Mazraoui, the legendary former midfielder added: “Sell. I don’t know where he fits in.

“He’s been like a right-sided centre-half and they don’t play with three centre-halves anymore.

“If there’s three centre-halves then you’d probably have him as one of five or six but I think it’s probably time to let him go now.”

After backing United to keep Diogo Dalot, Scholes tipped Patrick Dorgu to be sold. “They brought him in as a wing-back and he’s not really played much there,” Scholes said.

“I’d probably sell. I’m not sure what position he is. Again, if you keep him then he’s just a squad player.”

Scholes hailed Luke Shaw’s ‘world-class’ ability on his day, though it could soon be game over for the left-back.

“When he was playing consistently, I don’t think there was a better left-back in the world, not just Europe,” Scholes claimed.

“But if you’re asking me now, and he’s done alright appearance-wise this year, but I’d sell him. He doesn’t play enough games.”

Mason Mount has had an injury-hit time at United, and Scholes wants his former club to move on from the attacking midfielder.

“I’d probably sell him and I like him, he’s a great footballer. But he’s never going to play in front of Bruno Fernandes. I’m not sure what other position he could play and he doesn’t play enough games,” Scholes said.

The 51-year-old also told United to sell underwhelming signings Ugarte and Zirkzee at the earliest possible opportunity.

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