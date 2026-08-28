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Manchester United’s current stance on signing £34m-rated RB Leipzig star David Raum has surfaced as they look for an alternative to Lewis Hall.

So far this summer, Man Utd have used most of their funds on rebuilding their midfield, having invested around £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

But the Red Devils are still short in other areas, especially at left-back becuase they cannot rely on injury-prone Luke Shaw.

Newcastle United star Hall is widely reported to be United’s top left-back target, though a move is off the table this summer even with ‘buy-in’ from the player.

This has left the Red Devils scouring the market for an alternative, and Raum has been mooted as an option.

The 28-year-old RB Leipzig star, who contributed ten goal involvements in the Bundesliga last season, is in the final year of his current contract.

Earlier this week, Raum opened the door to leaving RB Leipzig in this window after being the subject of enquiries from elsewhere.

Raum admitted: “I’m now heading into the final year of my contract.

“I don’t need to lie about the fact that inquiries are coming in – that’s obviously to be expected. But as things stand, I’m looking forward to the season with Leipzig.”

Man Utd’s stance on David Raum surfaces as Fabrizio Romano reveals “guarantee”

Now, German outlet BILD (via Sport Witness) are reporting that Raum features on Man Utd’s left-back ‘shortlist’.

It is also noted that RB Leipzig ideally want 40 million euros for the left-back, though they have acknowledged that they may have to let him leave for a lower fee due to his contract situation.

Regardless, Man Utd are said to be ‘dithering’ over whether to spend a ‘relatively large sum’ on Raum because he is an older target, and they could alternatively turn to a younger option with room to grow.

Man Utd do need to move quickly to avoid missing out on a left-back before the transfer window closes, and Fabrizio Romano “can guarantee” they are still working on signing a player in this position and has ruled out one signing.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I think it could be busy for Man Utd in this final four or five days of the window because I can guarantee to you that Manchester United are still looking for a solution at left-back.

“So Man Utd are working to sign a new left-back. I would not be surprised if they end up with a solution for a player who can be almost a guarantee. So maybe not a superstar name like Balde because they considered Balde. They had a call with Jorge Mendes one week ago, but the deal is too expensive.

“Transfer fee, salary, too expensive. United are not going to do that, at least for now. Then if they change I will let you know. But, just as a comparison, you remember when Man Utd signed Sergio Reguilon from I think it was Tottenham on loan, something similar.

“Obviously I’m not saying Reguilon but that kind of player, experienced left-back who can provide competition, who can also be an international profile.

“So Manchester United are exploring this kind of options. So left-back is expected to be an area where Man Utd want to improve before the deadline. I expect them to sign there.”