Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly closing in on a summer move to Borussia Dortmund as the hierarchy at the German club are now increasingly on board with the transfer.

The Red Devils sent Sancho – who was signed in 2021 while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was manager – out on his third consecutive loan deal in the summer after spells at Dortmund and Premier League side Chelsea over the last couple of years.

Sancho completed a summer loan to Aston Villa but the deal has not gone to plan with the Man Utd winger making just seven Premier League starts for Unai Emery’s side, contributing just one goal and one assist in in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Man Utd have the option to extend his expensive contract for another season or allow Sancho to leave on a free transfer in the summer, when he is likely to have several clubs after him.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed back in December that Man Utd have already told Sancho’s entourage that his time at Old Trafford is over.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Jadon Sancho is out of contract in the summer transfer window. Man Utd have an option to extend, but from what I’m told, they have already been clear with people close to Sancho.

“Man Utd believe that the chapter of Sancho at Man Utd is closed and there is no chance to find a different way. Sancho will not play for Man Utd again and this is the clear position of the club.

“We will be following what’s going to happen. Now I think it’s time to let Jadon Sancho take his time with Aston Villa, enjoy his time at Aston Villa, and try to make an impact.”

And now German newspaper Bild have revealed that Dortmund are Sancho’s ‘dream destination’ and that the transfer ‘is becoming increasingly concrete and is now very likely’.

It is understood that the boardroom at the German club ‘were divided for months’ but that a ‘consensus’ seems to have now been reached in favour of Sancho.

The report adds: ‘Sporting director Sebastian Kehl (46) has always been a supporter of Sancho, seeing him as a clear game-changer. Now, sporting director Lars Ricken (49) is also becoming more and more enthusiastic about the idea of ​​bringing Sancho back. His name is being hotly debated internally, with arguments for and against being exchanged. The pendulum is now swinging more strongly in favor.’

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Sancho comfortable in familiar surroundings

Despite being known as ‘the champion of discipline and commitment’, Dortmund boss Niko Kovac is also on board with the plan to bring in Sancho on a free transfer.

On Kovac’s thoughts, Bild continues: ‘He takes a pragmatic view of the situation, aware of Sancho’s sometimes difficult personality, but also of his great strengths. The return would likely not fail because of him.’

Sancho is expected to take a wage cut from around €15m at Man Utd to something more realistic for Dortmund’s budget, with a ‘salary in the region of €7 million, including bonuses’ mooted.

Back in February, TEAMtalk revealed the news that Dortmund were ready to make an offer for Sancho, while three Italian sides were also considering a move.

A source familiar with the negotiations explained at the time: “Jadon’s people are seriously considering Dortmund. He made a huge impact there, and the club are keen to bring him back.”

Just a couple of weeks ago on March 9 we said that Sancho had now selected his preferred destination as Dortmund with the German club standing out as the frontrunners due to past ties.

Serie sides Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta have also made contact, while at least five unnamed Premier League sides and other European teams continue to monitor the situation.

More Man Utd news: Camavinga available, four stars ‘face axe’

In a transfer boost for Man Utd, it is understood that ‘intermediaries’ acting on behalf of Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga have started briefing clubs that the France international will be available in the summer.

The representatives of the Red Devils target have made contact with a number of Premier League clubs with Man Utd being asked to be kept informed.

In other news, four Man Utd players are ‘facing the axe’ at the end of the season as the Red Devils plan a ‘brutal clearout’ to make way for more signings.

Elsewhere, a confidential source has revealed that the Red Devils have reached a ‘cast-iron decision on Bruno Fernandes’ future at Old Trafford in the face of interest from Saudi Arabia.