Man Utd confident £38m striker transfer will be completed despite new issue

There has been an update on Man Utd loanee Rasmus Hojlund

The future of Manchester United loanee Rasmus Hojlund has been thrown into some doubt amid Napoli’s recent wobble in form.

The Italian side suffered a surprise Champions League exit on Wednesday and currently sit fourth in Serie A, with Juventus just one point behind in the race at the top.

Under the terms of Hojlund’s loan move from Man Utd, the transfer will become permanent for £38million (€44m / $52m) provided Napoli qualify for next season’s Champions League.

That scenario is no longer guaranteed, but sources at United insist there is no sense of alarm.

Hojlund has scored 10 goals since arriving in Naples, and the view from sources close to Old Trafford is that a permanent switch remains more likely than not.

United do not have future plans for Hojlund and indications suggest that Napoli will still be willing to take him outside of the obligatory clause.

The Dane joined United in August 2023 when they paid Atalanta an initial £64m for his services, while the deal had the potential to rise to £72m through add-ons.

However, the transfer was a risky one given Hojlund had only netted nine Serie A goals for Atalanta by that point.

The 22-year-old showed signs of promise during his debut season. But his performances dipped in the 2024-25 campaign, prompting United to sanction a deal with Napoli.

The Red Devils now have Benjamin Sesko as their main centre-forward, with Bryan Mbeumo, Joshua Zirkzee and Matheus Cunha all capable of playing there, too.

