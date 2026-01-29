Liverpool reach decision on selling Virgil van Dijk in the summer after cracks begin to show

A transfer insider has revealed what Liverpool plan to do with Virgil van Dijk in the summer after the Dutchman began to show signs of decline throughout the current campaign.

Liverpool fans were overjoyed when Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah both signed two-year extensions in the run-up to last summer.

The pair are two of Liverpool’s greatest ever players and had just helped the Reds cruise to their second Premier League title in five years.

However, it’s fair to say Liverpool’s title defence has been shambolic, and doubts have been cast on whether Van Dijk or Salah will see out their contracts.

David Ornstein has confirmed it’s entirely possible Salah will be sold in the summer, and given he’ll have a year remaining on his deal, Liverpool could generate a significant fee, especially if selling to a Saudi Arabian side.

And with cracks starting to show in Van Dijk’s game too, there’s murmurings the legendary centre-back could be moved on at season’s end.

But according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, a decision has been reached and Liverpool do NOT plan to offload Van Dijk prematurely.

O’Rourke explained: “Liverpool plan to allow Virgil van Dijk to see out the end of his contract and have no intention of selling him in the summer.

“The 34-year-old’s current deal at Anfield doesn’t expire until the summer of 2027, and he is still seen as a key part of the Reds’ plans for next season as the club captain.”

Are Liverpool right to persist with Van Dijk?

It cannot be argued Van Dijk has dipped below his sky-high standards this season. By mid-November he’d already conceded three penalties and more recently, was at fault for the opener in the 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth.

However, it’s important to remember how high the bar he’d set actually was.

A player putting in 9/10 performances every week then dropping to 8/10 is still one of the very best in the business.

Aside from Arsenal – and even that is an arguable point – Van Dijk would walk straight into the starting elevens of every single team on the planet if leaving Liverpool right now.

Van Dijk is playing alongside a new left-back (Milos Kerkez) for the first in his Liverpool career, while his usual centre-back partner, Ibrahima Konate, has endured a nightmare campaign.

The Reds are anything but settled at right-back too, while the Reds’ inability to defend long throws and set pieces is not the Dutchman’s fault. It is never Van Dijk that loses the duel in those instances, it’s always his teammates.

Another factor that must not be overlooked is that despite his advancing age, Van Dijk is rarely ever injured.

The most important ability is availability and Van Dijk has proven that even in his mid-30s, he can be relied upon to play the full 90 minutes in 50-match campaigns across all competitions.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool news – Emergency right-back / Robertson situation / Bayern ace wants Anfield

In other news, Jeremie Frimpong added to Liverpool’s lengthy injury list in defence on Wednesday night and Fabrizio Romano has delivered the goods on whether or not the Reds’ will sign a new right-back in the final days of the winter window.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have been told they still have a significant chance of securing the signing of Andy Robertson this month amid strong claims the star remains keen to quit Liverpool with immediate effect

Finally, Bayern Munich have a verbal agreement over a new contract in place with one of their best players, but stunning new claims from Germany state the player isn’t signing because he’s waiting for Liverpool or Real Madrid.